LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP Score, Match 5: Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz Hoping For Consecutive Victories

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, IPL 2023 Score & Updates: Grace and co will be back at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, looking to win number two in as many games. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

Published: March 7, 2023 5:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Navi Mumbai: Playing their first-ever game in the inaugural Women’s Premier League, the UP Warriorz turned up the style with the bat to clinch a thrilling win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read:

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz defeated the Gujarat Giants by three wickets, in a humdinger to pick up their first points in the tournament, with Australian Grace Harris and Indian Kiran Navgire playing pivotal roles.

On Tuesday, UP Warriorz will face the Delhi Capitals, who also started off their tournament with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Grace and co will be back at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, looking to win number two in as many games.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Live Updates

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: Teams have got to 170 at this very ground batting first. Winning the toss would definitely prompt the teams to bat first. at the DY Patil Stadium.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: Both teams are unlikely to make a change in the playing XI as they would be keen to stick with their winning combination.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: UP’s star performer from the last match is very much keen to try butter chicken in Mumbai. “Don’t know where I’ll find some burgers in India. Maybe some butter chicken”, she said.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: Meg Lanning opened up on her opener Shafali Verma | “Was fun watching Shafali bat from the other end. It was a lot fun, we were smiling all the time. That’s the great thing about this competition, you get to play with players you wouldn’t have otherwise played with”.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: On the other hand, UP Warriorz chased down a challenging total of 169 with one ball to spare. Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone played important knocks to help their team go over the finishing line.

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: Delhi Capitals in their first ever game defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma was brilliant on the day as their respective scores of 72 and 84 took Delhi to 223. USA bowler Tara Norris was the star performer of the show as her fifer earned him the POTM award.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: Both Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will be going into this game on the back of victories and now both teams will be looking to make it 2 wins out of 2.

  • 5:49 PM IST

  • 5:48 PM IST

  • 5:47 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Women’s Premier League 2023 Match Between Delhi Capials and UP Warriorz!

