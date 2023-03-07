Home

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, IPL 2023 Score & Updates: Lanning-Jonassen Power Delhi Capitals to 211.

Navi Mumbai: Playing their first-ever game in the inaugural Women’s Premier League, the UP Warriorz turned up the style with the bat to clinch a thrilling win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz defeated the Gujarat Giants by three wickets, in a humdinger to pick up their first points in the tournament, with Australian Grace Harris and Indian Kiran Navgire playing pivotal roles.

On Tuesday, UP Warriorz will face the Delhi Capitals, who also started off their tournament with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Grace and co will be back at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, looking to win number two in as many games.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

