LIVE WPL 2023, DEL-W vs UP-W Score, Match 5: Lanning-Jonassen Power Delhi Capitals to 211

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, IPL 2023 Score & Updates: Lanning-Jonassen Power Delhi Capitals to 211. Grace and co will be back at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, looking to win number two in as many games. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

Updated: March 7, 2023 9:31 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP Score, Match 5: Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz Hoping For Consecutive Victories.

LIVE WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Match 5

Navi Mumbai: Playing their first-ever game in the inaugural Women’s Premier League, the UP Warriorz turned up the style with the bat to clinch a thrilling win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz defeated the Gujarat Giants by three wickets, in a humdinger to pick up their first points in the tournament, with Australian Grace Harris and Indian Kiran Navgire playing pivotal roles.

On Tuesday, UP Warriorz will face the Delhi Capitals, who also started off their tournament with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Grace and co will be back at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, looking to win number two in as many games.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Live Updates

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: That’s it! On comes the end of 20 overs of play and Delhi Capitals have put up a mammoth target of 212. Jess Jonassen’s 20-ball 42 towards the end made it possible. DC 211/4 (20)

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: 17 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 166/4. Jemimah and Jonassen giving their best to take Delhi close to 190 mark. DC 166/4 (17)

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: OUT!! Alice Capsye, who was so playing so well now had to depart on 21. Jemimah is still there and she need to fire now. Shabnim Ismail will claim the wicket. DC 145/4 (14.3)

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: OUT!!! Delhi have lost their third wicket! Meg Lanning departs on 70. 12 overs gone, Delhi are now at 120/3. DC 120/3 (12)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: 11 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 106/2. Lanning is on 70s and Jemimah Rodrigues has just joined the middle. DC 106/2 (11)

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: The Rain has stopped the game. But we will re-start in a few minutes time. Stay tuned to india.com.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: 9 overs gone, Delhi now stand at 87/1. Meg Lanning has got her deserved half-century and the Capitals are going at a rate of almost 10 now. DC 87/1 (9)

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: OUT!! Finally a wicket!! Tahlia McGrath comes to the rescue!! She removes Shafali Verma and on comes Marizanne Kapp down to the middle. 7 overs gone, Delhi still cruise at 71/1. DC 71/1 (7)

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: 6 overs gone, the Capitals are going at a rate over 10 runs an over. After the end of powerplay, Delhi are now at 62/0. Lanning is just few runs short of her fifty. DC 62/0 (6)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: It’s even better!!! 16 runs coming from the over!! Delhi Capitals are making full use of advantage as the Capitals now stand at 45/0 after 5 overs of play. DC 45/0 (5)

Published Date: March 7, 2023 9:31 PM IST

Updated Date: March 7, 2023 9:31 PM IST

