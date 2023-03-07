Top Recommended Stories

LIVE WPL 2023, DEL-W vs UP-W Score, Match 5: Meg Lanning Gets Delhi Capitals Off to Good Start

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, IPL 2023 Score & Updates: Meg Lanning Gets Delhi Capitals Off to Good Start. Grace and co will be back at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, looking to win number two in as many games. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

Published: March 7, 2023 7:50 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Match 5

Navi Mumbai: Playing their first-ever game in the inaugural Women’s Premier League, the UP Warriorz turned up the style with the bat to clinch a thrilling win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz defeated the Gujarat Giants by three wickets, in a humdinger to pick up their first points in the tournament, with Australian Grace Harris and Indian Kiran Navgire playing pivotal roles.

On Tuesday, UP Warriorz will face the Delhi Capitals, who also started off their tournament with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Grace and co will be back at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, looking to win number two in as many games.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Live Updates

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: OUT!! Finally a wicket!! Tahlia McGrath comes to the rescue!! She removes Shafali Verma and on comes Marizanne Kapp down to the middle. 7 overs gone, Delhi still cruise at 71/1. DC 71/1 (7)

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: 6 overs gone, the Capitals are going at a rate over 10 runs an over. After the end of powerplay, Delhi are now at 62/0. Lanning is just few runs short of her fifty. DC 62/0 (6)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: It’s even better!!! 16 runs coming from the over!! Delhi Capitals are making full use of advantage as the Capitals now stand at 45/0 after 5 overs of play. DC 45/0 (5)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: 11 runs coming from the over!! Lanning is turning on the heat now and she is getting better with every passing over! Delhi are now at 29/0. DC 29/0 (4)

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: It was turning out to be a good over for Ismail but Lanning this time gets a maximum. It’s still a decent over, but she was heading towards a maiden. DC 18/0 (3)

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: 8 runs coming from the over, Meg Lanning with yet another boundary as Delhi slowly and steadily steer their innings. Delhi are now at 12/0. DC 12/0 (2)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: So four runs coming from the first over. Lone boundary coming off the bat of captain Meg Lanning. Steady start for the Capitals. DC 4/0 (1)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma open innings for Delhi. Shabman Ismail has the new ball for UP.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: UP Warriorz have dropped Grace Harris, who was the star performer in the earlier match. Will that turn out to be costly for the Warriorz ??

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: Stay hooked to India.com as we bring you the latest updates of the Women’s Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Up Warriors all the way from DY Patil Stadium

