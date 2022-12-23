LIVE DC IPL Auction 2023, Full Squad: Will Delhi Capitals Gun For Cameron Green?

Top Recommended Stories
IPL Auction is set to take place on December 23 (today). All the 10 franchises will look for the squads as they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league. Delhi Capitals just released five players, Capitals look like a settled team ahead of the auctions. It has a significant INR 19.45 crore left to rope in five players and can afford to target some big names.
Delhi Capitals
Remaining Purse: INR 19.45 crore
Released Players: Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar.
Current Squad
Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (c).
Batters: Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell (WI), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (AUS).
All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Axar Patel.
Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya.
