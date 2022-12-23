LIVE Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad List, IPL Auction 2023: DC Buy Phil Salt And Ishant Sharma

live

IPL Auction is set to take place on December 23 (today). All the 10 franchises will look for the squads as they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league. Delhi Capitals just released five players, Capitals look like a settled team ahead of the auctions. It has a significant INR 19.45 crore left to rope in five players and can afford to target some big names.

Delhi Capitals

Remaining Purse: INR 19.45 crore

Released Players: Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar.

Current Squad

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (c).

Batters: Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell (WI), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (AUS).

All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Axar Patel.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya.

