LIVE | Delhi Weather Updates

With a win at Ranchi, Shikhar Dhawan & Co. has managed to set up the ODI series well. But again, eyes will be on the skies as there are forecasts of rain playing spoilsport on Tuesday in Delhi. It has been raining incessantly over the past two days in the capital and the forecast is for more rain. This is not something that would excite the fans as they would be hoping for a full-game.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs SA 3rd ODI, Score: Gill Departs on 49; India on Top

LIVE | Delhi Weather, Arun Jaitley Stadium For IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Check the weather for Tuesday's contest between India and South Africa in Delhi. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 1:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi Weather Updates: The word is that the match will start at 2 PM IST. Let us see what happens. If it starts raining again, things will change.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 3rd ODI: Dhawan and Co. must be confident after winning the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi and the team will now look to win the series.

  • 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 3rd ODI: There is no rain in Arun Jaitley Stadium as of now but the outfield is wet because of that the toss has been delayed.

  • 12:01 PM IST

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi Weather Updates: The teams have reached the venue and look circumspect about starting with their warm-ups due to the wet outfield and bad light.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi Weather Updates: It is not raining now, but extremely unlikely that the game will start on time. Bad light and wet outfield set to play spoilsport even if it does not rain any further.

  • 11:36 AM IST

  • 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi Weather Updates: The rain is getting heavier. Highly unlikely that the toss will take place at the scheduled time. We could be in for a truncated game if play happens at all.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi Weather Updates: Meanwhile, just to remind you that the Rohit Sharma-led T20 WC-bound side beat Western Australia in their opening warm-up game at Perth by 13 runs on Monday.