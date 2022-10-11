LIVE | Delhi Weather Updates

With a win at Ranchi, Shikhar Dhawan & Co. has managed to set up the ODI series well. But again, eyes will be on the skies as there are forecasts of rain playing spoilsport on Tuesday in Delhi. It has been raining incessantly over the past two days in the capital and the forecast is for more rain. This is not something that would excite the fans as they would be hoping for a full-game.

LIVE | Delhi Weather, Arun Jaitley Stadium For IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Check the weather for Tuesday's contest between India and South Africa in Delhi.