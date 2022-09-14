Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup 2022, Semi Final 1: Mumbai City FC beat Mohammedan SC 1-0 to qualify for Durand Cup final. Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs Mohammedan SC, Durand Cup 2022- Semi Final 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

On paper, the Islanders might be having the slight edge going into the big game on Wednesday, given the sheer menacing nature of their attacking game and the quality and experience of the overall squad.

But if the Islanders have scored 18 times in the tournament so far, the highest among all 20 teams, the Black & White brigade have been no slouch having scored a dozen times themselves. They have looked very well organized and settled under Russian coach Andrey Chernyshov, letting in just two in their campaign to the Islanders 10. MDSP also gave fellow semifinalists Bengaluru FC a run for their money in a 1-1 draw and have played a pleasing brand of football.

In football, there are quality players, good coaches, favourite teams and underdogs. There are pitch conditions and there is the home crowd and there are stakes. And all those factors converge on Wednesday at the VYBK. Expect a tight but mouthwatering game of football.

Line Ups for the match:

Mohammedan SC: Zothanmawia (GK), Safiul Rahman, Shaher Shaheen, Ousmane N’Diaye, Abhishek Ambekar, Abhash Thapa, Nuriddin Davronov, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Sk Faiaz, Marcus Joseph, Azharuddin Mallick

Mumbai City: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Sanjeev Stalin, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart