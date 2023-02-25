Home

East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: EB Aim To Finish On High; Check Playing XIs

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23: A win will give ATKMB a place in the top four.

East Bengal will be looking to end their Indian Super League 2022-23 campaign on a high with a win against ATK Mohun Bagan when both teams clash in the season’s second and final Kolkata Derby at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. East Bengal, with 19 points from 19 games are at 10th in the table and a win will help them finish ninth. On the other hand, ATKMB will confirm a top-four finish after the league stage if they win.

Starting XIs

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal (C), Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose, Federico Gallego, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos.

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Sarthak Golui, Lalchungnunga, Charis Kyriakou, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Naorem Singh, Jake Jervis and Cleiton Silva (C).

