Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: EB Aim To Finish On High; Check Playing XIs
live

East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: EB Aim To Finish On High; Check Playing XIs

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23: A win will give ATKMB a place in the top four.

Updated: February 25, 2023 7:00 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

ISL, Hero ISL, Indian Super League, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan News, ISL Live, ISL Live Streaming, ISL Schedule, ISL fixtures, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Updates, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest News, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest Updates, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest Pics, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football Match, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football News, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football When and Where to Watch, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football When to Watch, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Venue, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Timings, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football News, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football Updates, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Hero ISL, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2022, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL Updates, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL Live Streaming, Kolkata Derby live, Kolkata Derby live streaming, Kolkata Derby live score, Kolkata Derby football match, Kolkata Derby ISL,
East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23, Live

East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby:

East Bengal will be looking to end their Indian Super League 2022-23 campaign on a high with a win against ATK Mohun Bagan when both teams clash in the season’s second and final Kolkata Derby at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. East Bengal, with 19 points from 19 games are at 10th in the table and a win will help them finish ninth. On the other hand, ATKMB will confirm a top-four finish after the league stage if they win.

Also Read:

Starting XIs

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal (C), Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose, Federico Gallego, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos.

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Sarthak Golui, Lalchungnunga, Charis Kyriakou, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Naorem Singh, Jake Jervis and Cleiton Silva (C).

Live Updates

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 25, 2023 6:58 PM IST

Updated Date: February 25, 2023 7:00 PM IST

More Stories