LIVE | ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 5, Score: Mouthwatering Final Day Coming up

LIVE ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Day 5: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of ongoing Ashes 2023 Day 5. There are chances that rain will wash away day 5.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS Australia 393/8 (78.0) 1st Innings 386 (116.1) 273 (66.2) 2nd Innings 107/3 (30.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.57) AUS need 174 runs to win Last Wicket: Steven Smith c Jonny Bairstow b Stuart Broad 6 (13) - 89/3 in 25.3 Over Usman Khawaja 34 * (81) 6x4, 0x6 Scott Boland 13 (19) 2x4, 0x6 Stuart Broad (9-0-28-2) * Moeen Ali (7-2-24-0)

LIVE ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Day 5

LIVE ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Day 5:

Australia needs 174 more runs and England seven more wickets to win a gripping Ashes series opener that will be decided on the fifth and final day at Edgbaston.

Chasing 281 to win, Australia was 107-3 at stumps on the fourth day Monday, and both sides were feeling good about their chances of prevailing in what has been a tight test.

After Australia lost the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a span of eight overs in the last session, Usman Khawaja stood firm again to be 34 not out with nightwatchman Scott Boland on a career-best 13 not out. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates of Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 5.

