LIVE England vs India 1st T20 Cricket Score and Match Updates



England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the first T20I of the three-match series, here on Thursday. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is making his India debut from this game and skipper Rohit called him an exciting prospect.

“We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good pitch, decent ground to play. Good pitch, sun is out, better thing to bat first. Recovered pretty well, had a couple of hits before getting into this game. Looking forward to the game as well,” said Rohit at the toss.

There were a few choices for us, the other guys will have their time. Arshdeep has done well in the IPL, looks an exciting prospect,” he added.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler is leading England for the first time as a full time captain and he called it a great honour.

“We have got a couple of all-rounders in Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone, they give us a lot of options with both ball and bat,” he added.

Check all the live updates of the T20I match here –