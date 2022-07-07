LIVE England vs India 1st T20 Cricket Score and Match Updates – Suryakumar Departs, Pandya Key For Final Flourish; Hooda Departs, Hardik-Suryakumar Key For India; Suryakumar-Hooda Continue Charge After Early Wickets; India Lose Rohit-Ishan Inside Powerplay, Suryakumar-Hooda Key; Rohit Departs, Moeen Draws First Blood; India Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIAlso Read - ENG vs IND 2nd T20: Edgbaston Crowd To Be Monitored By 'Undercover' Spotters To Combat Racism

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson Also Read - ENG vs IND: With Rohit Sharma Back, Ruturaj Gaikwad Won't Feature In Playing XI Reckons Aakash Chopra

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the first T20I of the three-match series, here on Thursday. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is making his India debut from this game and skipper Rohit called him an exciting prospect.

“We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good pitch, decent ground to play. Good pitch, sun is out, better thing to bat first. Recovered pretty well, had a couple of hits before getting into this game. Looking forward to the game as well,” said Rohit at the toss.

There were a few choices for us, the other guys will have their time. Arshdeep has done well in the IPL, looks an exciting prospect,” he added.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler is leading England for the first time as a full time captain and he called it a great honour.

“We have got a couple of all-rounders in Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone, they give us a lot of options with both ball and bat,” he added.

Check all the live updates of the T20I match here –

Live Updates

  • 11:35 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs IND: Chris Jordan has been magnificent for England. With that wicket of Surykumar Yadav, he becomes the highest wicket-taker for England in T20’s. Liam Livingstone into the attack. IND 130/4 (12.1)

  • 11:32 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs IND: Chris Jordan asks for an LBW call. Suryakumar Yadav has edged it. Brilliant review from the bowler. Sky departs for 39(19). IND 126/4 (11.4)

  • 11:19 PM IST

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs IND: The run-rate is now above 10 (10.75 exactly). Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda are playing at a brilliant run-rate. Topley has been quite expensive. This is excellent T20 cricket. OUT! Deepak Hooda departs! IND 89/3 (8.4)

  • 11:09 PM IST

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs IND: SIX!!! That is a brilliant shot from Suryakumar Yadav. The pace of Tymal Mills being put to good use. Swing and a miss on the next ball. IND 72/2 (6.2)

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs IND: OUT!!! Another wicket, Ishan Kishan departs cheaply for 8(10). Moeen Ali gets his second wicket. IND 46/2 (4.5)

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs IND: With the wicket of Rohit Sharma, Moeen Ali will feel confident to bowl another over in the powerplay. SIX!!! Deepak Hooda is carrying the form. SIX!!! Another maximum. This is batting of the highest quality. IND 46/1 (4.4)

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs IND: OUT!!! After conceeding a couple of boundaries, Moeen Ali gets the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. It was an outside edge and Jos Buttler completes a good catch. IND 29/1 (2.5)

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs IND: 11 runs off the 2nd over. Rohit collects two boundaries in the over. He looks in good touch. Reece Topley unable to find any swing in the over. IND 20/0 (2)