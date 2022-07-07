LIVE England vs India 1st T20 Cricket Score and Match Updates – Preview: Captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said India definitely will have an eye on the T20 World Cup in the upcoming series against England but they don’t want to take it as preparation and would try to win and tick all the boxes in every game. After missing the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Birmingham due to Covid-19, the 35-year-old is now fit and fine to lead India in the T20I series against England, beginning on Thursday.Also Read - ENG vs IND 2nd T20: Edgbaston Crowd To Be Monitored By 'Undercover' Spotters To Combat Racism

Having trained for three straight days in Birmingham, Sharma linked up with the rest of the group on Tuesday afternoon.

"Of course, we are definitely keeping one eye on the World Cup. I wouldn't say it's preparation. Every game for India matters to us. We want to come here and try and tick every box we have and make sure we get the job done, as simple as that" said Rohit in a press conference on the eve of the first T20I.

On the other hand, England led by Jos Buttler will be in a much better space ahead of the first T20I. Skipper Jos Buttler has been in terrific form since the IPL and will certainly make Indian bowlers life difficult at the Rose Bowl Cricket ground in Southampton. Both England and India are not going in with a full-fledged squad, missing out on some big names.

Full Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.