live

LIVE Updates – ENG Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: England Beat Netherlands By 160 Runs

England vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 40 LIVE Updates: England Beat Netherlands By 160 Runs. Get here all the latest ENG vs NED updates from MCA Stadium in Pune.

Updated: November 8, 2023 9:29 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

England vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates

England vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 40 LIVE Updates: Already out of the ODI World Cup 2023, England will be looking to restore some pride when they take on Netherlands at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Coming into the tournament as defending champions, England cut a sorry figure, having won just one game in seven matches. Netherlands, who have upset Bangladesh and South Africa are one spot above at ninth with two wins and four points.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Netherlands (Playing XI): Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Live Updates

  • Nov 8, 2023 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: That’s it! It’s over! England beat Netherlands by 160 runs! NED 179 (37.2)

  • Nov 8, 2023 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Netherlands are now at 174/9. The Dutchmen are on the verge of all-out. NED 174/9 (36.4)

  • Nov 8, 2023 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Some good batting from Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru as both the Dutch players has smashed some boundaries and looked positive in their approach. NED 148-5 (31)

  • Nov 8, 2023 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: 2 more wickets have fallen as Netherlands batters de Leede and Sybrand have been sent back into the hut by the English bowlers. The Dutch have lost their half-side. NED 115/5 (26)

  • Nov 8, 2023 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: After 21 overs, England got another breakthrough as Barresi got run out. However, the Netherlands are batting sensibly as Edwards and Sybdrand are on the crease till now. NED 89-3 (22)

  • Nov 8, 2023 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: After 17 overs, both Wesley Barresi and Sybrand Engelbrecht have scored some quick runs. Netherlands would want them to grow this partnership more and more. NED 65/2 (17)

  • Nov 8, 2023 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: After 12 overs, England bowlers have kept their lines tight and have got their side to a good start. The Dutch side is on the backfoot as of now. NED 32/2 (12)

  • Nov 8, 2023 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: WICKET!! Another wicket for Willey and England. Netherlands loses their second wicket in quick succession. Ackermann departs. NED 13/2 (5.4)

  • Nov 8, 2023 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: WICKET!! England and Woakes get the Early breakthrough. <font color="09090a“>Max ODowd departs and Moeen Ali takes a safe catch.NED 12/1 (5)

  • Nov 8, 2023 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Welcome back to the chase and after first 2 overs, Netherlands are 2/0 (2)

