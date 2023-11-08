LIVE Updates – ENG Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: England Beat Netherlands By 160 Runs

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
England vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 40 LIVE Updates: England Beat Netherlands By 160 Runs. Get here all the latest ENG vs NED updates from MCA Stadium in Pune.
England vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 40 LIVE Updates: Already out of the ODI World Cup 2023, England will be looking to restore some pride when they take on Netherlands at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Coming into the tournament as defending champions, England cut a sorry figure, having won just one game in seven matches. Netherlands, who have upset Bangladesh and South Africa are one spot above at ninth with two wins and four points.
Teams:
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid
Netherlands (Playing XI): Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
