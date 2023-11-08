By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates – ENG Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: England Seek To Restore Pride
England vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 40 LIVE Updates: Get here all the latest ENG vs NED updates from MCA Stadium in Pune.
England vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 40 LIVE Updates: Already out of the ODI World Cup 2023, England will be looking to restore some pride when they take on Netherlands at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Coming into the tournament as defending champions, England cut a sorry figure, having won just one game in seven matches. Netherlands, who have upset Bangladesh and South Africa are one spot above at ninth with two wins and four points.
