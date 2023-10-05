By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023, Score: Conway, Ravindra Give New Zealand Blazing Start
England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 1, Live Cricket Score and Updates: After getting the good start England lost their wickets quickly and New Zealand is currently back in game.
Live England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match 1 score and updates: Matt Henry’s fiery three-wicket haul, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner’s two helped New Zealand restrict defending champions England to 282/9 in the opening match of the World Cup 2023.
Trending Now
England vs New Zealand Playing XIs
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.