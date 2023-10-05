Home

Sports

LIVE ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023, Score: Conway, Ravindra Give New Zealand Blazing Start

live

LIVE ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023, Score: Conway, Ravindra Give New Zealand Blazing Start

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 1, Live Cricket Score and Updates: After getting the good start England lost their wickets quickly and New Zealand is currently back in game.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS New Zealand 282/9 (50.0) 99/1 (12.0) Run Rate: (Current: 8.25) NZ need 184 runs in 228 balls at 4.84 rpo Last Wicket: Will Young c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 0 (1) - 10/1 in 1.1 Over Devon Conway 45 * (34) 7x4, 1x6 Rachin Ravindra 53 (37) 7x4, 3x6 Moeen Ali (2-0-15-0) * Mark Wood (3-0-38-0)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match 1 score and updates: Matt Henry’s fiery three-wicket haul, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner’s two helped New Zealand restrict defending champions England to 282/9 in the opening match of the World Cup 2023.

Trending Now

England vs New Zealand Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES