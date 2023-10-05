Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023, Score: Conway, Ravindra Give New Zealand Blazing Start
live

LIVE ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023, Score: Conway, Ravindra Give New Zealand Blazing Start

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 1, Live Cricket Score and Updates: After getting the good start England lost their wickets quickly and New Zealand is currently back in game.

Updated: October 5, 2023 7:00 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

live cricket score, live score, eng vs nz live cricket score, eng live score, nz live score, LIVE eng vs nz , eng vs nz Live, England vs New Zealand Live, eng vs nz Live Score, eng vs nz Live Updates, eng vs nz world cup Live, Live eng vs nz world cup, eng vs nz world cup Live Score, eng vs nz In Ahmedabad, eng vs nz, Live Updates eng vs nz, England vs New Zealand Latest Score, England vs New Zealand Latest News, England vs New Zealand Live News, England vs New Zealand, England Cricket, New Zealand Cricket Team
England vs New Zealand, 1st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match 1 score and updates: Matt Henry’s fiery three-wicket haul, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner’s two helped New Zealand restrict defending champions England to 282/9 in the opening match of the World Cup 2023.

Trending Now

England vs New Zealand Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • Oct 5, 2023 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023, Score: FIFTY!! Well, Rachin Ravindra smashed the first half-century of the World Cup for New Zealand. Seven runs from the 12th over.

    NZ 99/1 (12)

  • Oct 5, 2023 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023, Score: 11 runs from the 11th over and New Zealand is on the driver seat as of now.

    NZ 92/1 (11)

  • Oct 5, 2023 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023, Score: Ten overs are done and dusted, Rachin Ravindra is smashing the bowlers to all over the ground and Indian fans seem happy for the young lad’s form. New Zealand needs 202 runs to win the game.

    NZ 81/1 (10)

  • Oct 5, 2023 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023, Score: 10 runs from the ninth over and New Zealand batters are looking set on the crease. New Zealand needs 210 runs to win the game.
    NZ 73/1 (9)

  • Oct 5, 2023 6:44 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand Live Score: Nine runs from the over. England is looking desperate for the wickets now.
    NZ 63/1 (8)

  • Oct 5, 2023 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023, Score: Seven Overs are done, New Zealand needs 229 runs to win the game. 17 runs from the overs. That was a great over for the batting side. Rachin Ravindra is in the form of his life.

    NZ 54/1 (7)

  • Oct 5, 2023 6:34 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand Cricket Score: Six overs are done and that was a good over for New Zealand as the batters managed to score 10 runs from the over.

    NZ 37/1 (6)

  • Oct 5, 2023 6:29 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Five overs are done and New Zealand batters are eying for a big partnership. Batters are looking for a big partnership. Sam Curran has bowled two maidens and scalped one wicket as well. Eight runs from the over.

    NZ 27/1 (5)

  • Oct 5, 2023 6:25 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Match 1: Back-to-back maiden over by Sam Curran. He continues to build pressure from the other end.

    NZ 19/1 (4)

  • Oct 5, 2023 6:21 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Match 1: Nine runs from the third over, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway are currently playing.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>