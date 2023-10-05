Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Cricket Score and Updates | ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023: Tom Latham And Co. Opt to Bowl
live

LIVE Cricket Score and Updates | ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023: Tom Latham And Co. Opt to Bowl

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 1, Live Cricket Score and Updates: England aim bright start against injury-hit New Zealand.

Updated: October 5, 2023 2:23 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

live cricket score, live score, eng vs nz live cricket score, eng live score, nz live score, LIVE eng vs nz , eng vs nz Live, England vs New Zealand Live, eng vs nz Live Score, eng vs nz Live Updates, eng vs nz world cup Live, Live eng vs nz world cup, eng vs nz world cup Live Score, eng vs nz In Ahmedabad, eng vs nz, Live Updates eng vs nz, England vs New Zealand Latest Score, England vs New Zealand Latest News, England vs New Zealand Live News, England vs New Zealand, England Cricket, New Zealand Cricket Team
England vs New Zealand, 1st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

India Vs England (IND vs ENG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 3rd Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: It is the opening day at the mega event and all the buzz is around Ben Stokes over will he play or not. The former English captain has picked up a hip niggle and in all probability not feature in the opener against New Zealand. While that is a big setback for England, New Zealand too do not have regular captain Kane Williamson in the mix. Yet, the game promises to be a mouthwatering affair.

Trending Now

England Squad: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham.

Live Updates

  • Oct 5, 2023 2:23 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand Cricket Score: Again five runs from the over and England batters are looking confident.
    ENG 26/0 (5)

  • Oct 5, 2023 2:20 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand Live World Cup Score: Just five runs from the fourth over, England is building a partnership to put pressure on the bowlers and that will definitely break the morale of the side.

    ENG 21/0 (4)
  • Oct 5, 2023 2:17 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score ODI World Cup 2023: Three overs are done and dusted and it seems like New Zealand has somehow managed to stop the batters from hard-hitting in the start. Just four runs from the over.

    ENG 16/0 (3)

  • Oct 5, 2023 2:11 PM IST

    Trent Boult again comes to bowl the third over.

  • Oct 5, 2023 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs NZ, ICC WC 2023: What a save, New Zealand is also looking confident as they know the only way to stop ‘Bazball’ is by scalping some quick wickets. Matt Henry is bowling really well. Maiden. New Zealand needs more overs like this.

    ENG 12/0 (2)


    • Oct 5, 2023 2:07 PM IST

      LIVE | ENG vs NZ, ICC WC 2023: Woah!! that was a big over for England what a great start for the defending champions. New Zealand is looking for a breakthrough.

      ENG 12/0 (1)

    • Oct 5, 2023 1:57 PM IST

      LIVE | ENG vs NZ, ICC WC 2023: In all probability, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan would open the innings for England and they would look to get their side off to a steady start.

    • Oct 5, 2023 1:41 PM IST

      LIVE | ENG vs NZ, ICC WC 2023: “Would’ve bowled first as well. Looks a really good wicket. Preparation has been okay. Had a good series against NZ at home. Very proud of the achievement four years ago. Ben’s going to miss this game. Has a niggle with his hip. Guys missing out are Atkinson, Topley, Willey and Stokes,” Buttler at the toss.

    • Oct 5, 2023 1:40 PM IST

      LIVE | ENG vs NZ, ICC WC 2023: New Zealand opt to bowl after winning the toss.

    • Oct 5, 2023 1:40 PM IST

      LIVE | ENG vs NZ, ICC WC 2023: England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

      New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult

    Also Read:

    For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    Topics

    More Stories

    By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

    ?>