Home

Sports

LIVE Cricket Score and Updates | ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023: Tom Latham And Co. Opt to Bowl

live

LIVE Cricket Score and Updates | ENG vs NZ 1st ODI, ICC World Cup 2023: Tom Latham And Co. Opt to Bowl

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 1, Live Cricket Score and Updates: England aim bright start against injury-hit New Zealand.

England vs New Zealand, 1st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

India Vs England (IND vs ENG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 3rd Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: It is the opening day at the mega event and all the buzz is around Ben Stokes over will he play or not. The former English captain has picked up a hip niggle and in all probability not feature in the opener against New Zealand. While that is a big setback for England, New Zealand too do not have regular captain Kane Williamson in the mix. Yet, the game promises to be a mouthwatering affair.

Trending Now

England Squad: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES