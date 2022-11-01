England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

England lock horns with New Zealand at Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. This is an important match for both side, slightly more for England. A loss for England could mean the end of their campaign. For NZ, a win would mean they make it to the semi-final.

England Won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand.

New Zealand vs England Playing XI

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Live Updates

  • 2:45 PM IST

    Live Eng vs NZ Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Just three overs left for the game and the Former World Cup winner is dominating the runners-up New Zealand in the game. New Zealand’s side must be under pressure. ENG 148/2 (17)

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Live Eng vs NZ Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Liam Livingstone is playing lofted shots. England is cruising as both the batters are in lethal form. 12 runs from the sixteenth over. ENG 137/2 (16)

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Live Eng vs NZ Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Liam Livingstone joined Jos Buttler and both the batters put their paddle on the accelerator and trying to make the big total. It was a good over for England as the batters scored 12 runs.

    ENG 125/2 (15)
  • 2:33 PM IST

    Live Eng vs NZ Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Trent boult comes to bowl the fifteenth over the star bowler is unable to pick up a wicket till now so he must be searching for his first wicket.

  • 2:31 PM IST

    Live Eng vs NZ Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler completes his fifty and this was a good over for New Zealand as Ish Sodhi just gave two runs including Moeen Ali’s wicket.

    ENG 110/2 (14)

  • 2:29 PM IST

    Live Eng vs NZ Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Moeen Ali tried for a MAXIMUM but the ball was not connected well with the bat and the batter departs. Ish Sodhi finally get his first wicket from this match. ENG 108/2 (13.1)

  • 2:26 PM IST

    Live Eng vs NZ Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Dropped! No, No Daryl Mitchell what have you done? Dropped a dolly at deep square. Not a player you would like to drop twice in a match. He’s now making the Kiwis pay, and fetches three boundaries in the over. ENG 108/1 (13)

  • 2:22 PM IST

    Live Eng vs NZ Score, T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand need a wicket now else it will be hard for them to stop England at a score of less than 200. ENG 94/1 in 12

  • 2:19 PM IST

    Live Eng vs NZ Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler will now look to hit the ball as the batter already spend 10 overs on the ground.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    Moeen Ali joins Jos Buttler.