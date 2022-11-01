England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

England lock horns with New Zealand at Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. This is an important match for both side, slightly more for England. A loss for England could mean the end of their campaign. For NZ, a win would mean they make it to the semi-final.Also Read - LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Rishabh Pant Likely to Replace Dinesh Karthik - REPORT

England Won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand. Also Read - Highlights | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Dhananjaya Powers SL to Emphatic Six-Wicket Win

New Zealand vs England Playing XI Also Read - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood