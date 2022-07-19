Live Score Eng vs SA 1st ODI & Updates, Durham: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between South Africa and England. Proteas Win Toss, Opt to Bat | Rassie van der Dussen’s Century Put South Africa on Top. The side under the leadership of Jos Buttler lost the third and final ODI in Manchester after winning the second ODI at Lord’s. The side’s ODI squad has Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root retained from the side that played against India. For the T20Is, Stokes and Root both have been rested. South Africa, on the other hand, will be led by Kesha Maharaj in the absence of Temba Bavuma who is ruled out of the tour with an elbow injury. David Miller will lead the side in the T20I series after the ODIs. Kagiso Rabada has been rested from the ODI squad to manage his workload. The South Africans mixed an impressive 3-0 series win over India over the past 12 months with defeats to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh either side, but they have also introduced several new players to their squad in that period as they build towards the World Cup in India next year.Also Read - Highlights T20 World Cup 2021: Brilliant Rabada Helps South Africa Beat England By 10 Runs

UPDATES: Rassie van der Dussen’s Century Guides South Africa to 333. Rassie van der Dussen’s Century Put South Africa on Top. Rassie van der Dussen- Aiden Markram Re-Build For South Africa. Janneman Malan Perishes; Rassie van der Dussen Key For South Africa. Rassie van der Dussen-Janneman Malan Half-Centuries Put South Africa on Top. Rassie van der Dussen-Janneman Malan Strong For South Africa. Rassie van der Dussen-Janneman Malan Re-Build For South Africa. Quinton de Kock Perishes; England Get Breakthrough. Quinton de Kock-Janneman Malan Steady For South Africa. Quinton de Kock-Janneman Malan Open Innings For South Africa. Proteas Win Toss, Opt to Bat.

South Africa vs England 1st ODI Playing XI:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.