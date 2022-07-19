Live Score Eng vs SA 1st ODI & Updates, Durham: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between South Africa and England. Proteas Win Toss, Opt to Bat | England lost to India in a bilateral T20I and ODI series. The side under the leadership of Jos Buttler lost the third and final ODI in Manchester after winning the second ODI at Lord’s. The side’s ODI squad has Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root retained from the side that played against India. For the T20Is, Stokes and Root both have been rested. South Africa, on the other hand, will be led by Kesha Maharaj in the absence of Temba Bavuma who is ruled out of the tour with an elbow injury. David Miller will lead the side in the T20I series after the ODIs. Kagiso Rabada has been rested from the ODI squad to manage his workload. The South Africans mixed an impressive 3-0 series win over India over the past 12 months with defeats to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh either side, but they have also introduced several new players to their squad in that period as they build towards the World Cup in India next year.Also Read - Highlights T20 World Cup 2021: Brilliant Rabada Helps South Africa Beat England By 10 Runs

Proteas Win Toss, Opt to Bat.

South Africa vs England 1st ODI Playing XI:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Live Updates

  5:09 PM IST

  5:08 PM IST

  5:07 PM IST

  4:46 PM IST

    PITCH REPORT | The surface at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is batter friendly and thus, the hitters will benefit the most from it. The side chasing in the game has won 11 out of the 20 ODIs that have been played at the venue. Pacers will also have a say at this turf. The average first innings score is 245.

  4:36 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs SA 1st ODI: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates from the match all the way from Durham as we bring you the live coverage of the 1st ODI between the two cricketing giants. Toss scheduled at 12:30 PM local time and 5:00 PM IST.

  4:35 PM IST

    Ben Stokes will be featuring for the last time in the second longest format of the game today. He has been one of the best al-rounders for the Three Lions in the current generation with an average of 40 and 74 wickets in ODI cricket. He will hope to end the match on a high note in his 102nd appearance.

  4:31 PM IST
    MATTY POTTS AT HIS HOME TURF

  4:02 PM IST

    HEAD-TO-HEAD | South Africa lead the head-to-head stats 30-28 in ODI cricket.

  3:57 PM IST

    KEY PLAYERS | Reece Topley: Reece Topley wreaked havoc in the series against India, and ended up with a total of nine wickets under his belt. While he went wicketless in the first game, he broke multiple records during the second match and ended with a six-wicket haul. At the pace-friendly pitch, the speedster will be one to look out for.

  3:56 PM IST

    KEY PLAYERS | Quinton de Kock: One of the most experienced players on the side, former Proteas skipper will be the player to watch out for in the upcoming contest. He has been in fine touch with the bat in the white-ball format and thus he would look to continue the same momentum in the first game against England.