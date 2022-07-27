LIVE England vs South Africa 1st T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates: After a stalemate ODI series ending 1-1, the hosts (England) will battle it out against a spirited South African side who have played some impressive cricket over a last few weeks. The three-match series will be another chance for head coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler to see who would be in the reckoning for the flight to Australia for the Men’s T20 World Cup in October and November. The setting of an ODI series decider at Headingley turned into a no-show as the third match of the series between South Africa and England was abandoned due to rain.Also Read - LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI Score and Updates: Gill-Iyer Off To Aggressive Start After Rain Break

England middle-order batter Jonny Bairstow is a doubtful starter for the opening T20 International against South Africa here later on Wednesday after the 32-year-old was seen doing an unusual training drill that saw him carrying team-mate Sam Curran on his shoulders, according to a report in Daily Mail.

With back-to-back T20Is lined up, it would be no surprise to see Bairstow being left out of the playing XI on Wednesday, the report said.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley