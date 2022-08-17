LIVE England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 Cricket Score and Updates: South Africa and England will be involved in a three-Test series, with the opening match scheduled to be played at Lord’s from August 17. Momentum is on the hosts’ side as they have won four back-to-back Tests including the three games against New Zealand and the rescheduled fifth Test against India, where the Ben Stokes-led side chased down a record total to win by seven wickets. On the eve of the opening Test, South Africa coach Mark Boucher decided to hold his cards close to his chest when asked about how his side would try and combat their opponents at Lord’s.Also Read - ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 1st Test: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lords, London 3:30 PM IST August 17, Wednesday

South Africa have lost just two Test matches during the current World Test Championship (WTC) period and Boucher wants his team to carry that momentum through to the series against England. South Africa are currently leading the World Test Championship table and are in pole position to clinch a WTC final berth. Australia are a close second in the race to secure a berth for the WTC final in 2023. Also Read - India Women vs Australia Women Final Highlights: Harmanpreet-led IND Falter At Final Hurdle, Settle For Silver; Aus Won By 9 Runs

England have been on a hot streak since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have taken over the reins as the captain and head coach of the Test team. The series against South Africa will be yet another test for the ‘Bazball’ approach. Also Read - India Women vs England Women, T20I Semi-final Highlights : IND Edge Out ENG In Final Over To Confirm Silver

England XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, James Anderson

South Africa Probable XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickleton, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

