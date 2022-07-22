LIVE England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: Rassie van der Dussen’s career-best 134 and Anrich Nortje’s four wickets led South Africa to a 62-run victory over England in staggering heat to spoil Ben Stokes’ final one-day international appearance. Jos Buttler will be up for quite a task as England face Proteas for 2nd ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester to keep the series alive.Also Read - Pakistan Pace Great Wasim Akram Wants ODIs Scrapped From International Calendar

The Proteas recorded 333 for five as Van der Dussen, who hit his third ODI century, shared century stands with Janneman Malan (57) and Aiden Markram (77) after winning the toss at Riverside Ground in the opener of the three-match series on Tuesday. Van der Dussen's previous ODI high was 129 not out against India in January.

England was all out for 271 in response on a day of record heat across Britain, where the temperature hit 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit). Matthew Potts, on his debut, bowled four overs before feeling ill and leaving the field.

He went off to cool down, but I don’t think he ever quite felt well enough to come back on, captain Jos Buttler said. Stokes, who announced he’s retiring from ODIs to ease his workload as test captain and for Twenty20s, bowled five wicketless overs for 44 runs before being dismissed for five. It was Stokes’ 105th ODI appearance and he left to a standing ovation.

Liam Livingstone’s spin accounted for the two top scorers Van der Dussen clean bowled and Markram holing out in the space of three deliveries. Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Brydon Carse each took one apiece.

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts, Reece Topley, David Willey, Craig Overton

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams