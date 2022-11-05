LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka Score, T20 WC 2022: SL Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

Updated: November 5, 2022 1:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

All eyes at the Twenty20 World Cup will fall on England against Sri Lanka on Saturday after New Zealand booked their place in the semi-finals and Australia just about stayed alive.

Hosts and holders Australia saw off a stubborn Afghanistan by four runs in Adelaide on Friday in their final Super 12 match and sit second in Group 1, level with table-toppers New Zealand on seven points.

Live Score ENG vs SL T20 WC Latest Updates: Here you can follow the live score and updates of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match from Sydney Cricket Ground.

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

    Jos Buttler: It’s a used wicket, we need to play well, we need to play our best cricket. Would have batted first as well. We need to adapt to the conditions quickly, we have plenty of options with seam and spin. We are going in with the same team.

    Dasun Shanaka: We are going to bat first. It’s a used wicket, last 7 games were won by teams batting first. We have one change, Karunaratne is in. It’s an important game for us, we want to carry the pride for us. Hope we’ll get some turn, like we did against New Zealand (at this venue).

    England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
    LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka Score, T20 WC 2022: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against England.

    Australia’s World Cup fate is now out of their own hands, having won three
    matches, had one washed out by rain and suffered a damaging 89-run thumping in
    their opener against New Zealand.

    LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka Score, T20 WC 2022: Rashid Khan blazed an unbeaten 48 off 23 balls to make a fist of the chase
    for the winless Afghans and ensure a nervy end for the majority of the crowd.

    LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka Score, T20 WC 2022: Glenn Maxwell’s 32-ball 54 lifted Australia to 168-8 in the face of an
    effervescent Afghan bowling attack in what was a must-win match for the home
    side at the Adelaide Oval.

    LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka Score, T20 WC 2022: Only the top two reach the semi-finals.

    However, England are yet to play their last game and victory for them over
    Asian champions Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground will see them through —
    at the expense of their Ashes rivals.

    LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka Score, T20 WC 2022: Hosts and holders Australia saw off a stubborn Afghanistan by four runs in
    Adelaide on Friday in their final Super 12 match and sit second in Group 1,
    level with table-toppers New Zealand on seven points.

