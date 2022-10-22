LIVE | England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup 2022

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Match Between England and Afghanistan. Hot favorites England take on Afghanistan in their opening Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan would be a tricky side and England are aware of it. This would be an exciting clash.Also Read - Kapil Dev Gives Verdict That Shaheen Afridi is Miles Ahead, Says No Comparison With Mohammed Shami

AFG vs ENG Playing XI:

Afghanistan : Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood