LIVE | England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup 2022

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Match Between England and Afghanistan. Hot favorites England take on Afghanistan in their opening Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan would be a tricky side and England are aware of it. This would be an exciting clash.

AFG vs ENG Playing XI:

Afghanistan : Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Live Updates

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: England will be pleased with the start they have got. It’s not a blazing start we are used to seeing from England but it’s a stable one. ENG 22/0 in 3

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Another tidy over by Azmatullah Omarzai. Afghanistan’s opening bowlers have bowled well but they have not taken wickets which was so necessary. ENG 14/0 in 2

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Terrific first over by Fazalhaq Farooqi, swung the ball away from Jos Buttler who was happy to leave the ball on most deliveries. Afghanistan need early wickets to stay in the match. ENG 5/0 in 1

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Another sensational catch by an England fielder and Curran has a fifer to his name in T20 World Cup. Afghanistan have been bowled out for 112. England need 113 runs to win.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: WICKET! Afghanistan are collapsing here, ninth wicket goes as Usman Ghani departs. Sam Curran gets his fourth wicket. AFG 112/9 in 19.2

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: 18 overs gone, Afghanistan are now at 109/7. AFG 109/7

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Mark Wood is bowling the 14th over and the bower is looking to dominate the side the bowler just gave four.

    AFG 82/3 (14)

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Adil Rashid bowled the 13th over for England the side is confident because of the wickets.

    AFG 78/3 (13)

  • 5:26 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: The side is looking under pressure as they lose three wickets in quick succession. Afghanistan needs to look into the game and made a long partnership. AFG 65/3 (12)

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: WICKET!!!!!!.. Ibrahim Zadran Departs for 32 runs the batter is looking in great touch. The Afghan side needs to save wickets to stay in the game. AFG 63/3 (11.2)