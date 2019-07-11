Live Updates

    England have been on the money so far in the 2nd semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019!

    FOUR! Sweet! That is a shot of a man in form, Carey is in some form. Slightly overpitched on off, Carey gets on his front foot and drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary. AUS 24/3 in 9 overs vs ENG

    AUS vs ENG Live Updates: The physio is out on the middle to have a check on Alex Carery. He is bleeding from his chin and for all the Ashes fans this is very similar to the bouncer that made Ricky Ponting bleed in the 2005 Ashes. The physio is putting band-aids on the cut. Carey is ready to continue the battle.

    That was a nasty blow from Archer. He bowled a fast and straight bouncer which went straight into the face of Alex Carey as he failed to keep the ball down. The Aussie physio is on the field and the batsman looks all okay.

    AUS: 19/3.


    The Australians find themselves in real trouble now as Peter Handscomb became the latest victim of Woakes’ wrath. The batsman failed to read the seam of the ball which came inside and went on to hit the middle and off woods.

    AUS: 18/3.

    It tells the intent with which the Australian pacers are bowling.

    Woakes and Archer have started with fire from their arms. They are trapping Australian batsmen on their front foot, ball after ball. How far Smith and Peter Handscomb can see their team through? Stay tuned with us to find as we get you all the latest updates before anyone else.

    AUS: 13/2

    What a time the English bowlers are having!

    England on fire!!

    England bowlers seem to have carried their form from the last match as they dismissed both the Aussie openers cheaply. Warner, one of the highest run-scorers in the ongoing World Cup, failed to understand a short of the length ball that bounced more than it should have. Failing to dodge it, the opener edged it to second slip.

    AUS: 10/2

    Steve Smith is batting at number three for the first time in this world cup. Given his expertise, he should be enjoying the condition and would hope to take his team out of danger.

England vs Australia LIVE: England and Australia are all set for a high-octane second semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both the teams would take the field with a positive mindset after registering successive wins on their way to the semifinal of the ongoing showpiece event. Unlike the first semifinal, there remains no outright favourites today as both the teams are equally capable of putting up a strong case for the final.

Australia, with some injury scares in the past few day, have been forced to bring a change into their squad and hope that does not affect their cricket and they continue with their prime run. England, on the other hand, suffered some shock defeats in the league stage of the tournament. From being the absolute favourites they found themselves in a position of leaving out a top-four slot. But they scripted a phenomenal comeback and won three potential do-or-die matches on a trot to earn themselves a semis spot.

Toss: The toss is scheduled to take place on 2:30 PM IST.

Teams:
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham. 

Australia vs England Weather Report

the weather forecasters have predicted no such probability of rain during the second semifinal. Unlike the first one between India and New Zealand, a full-length match can be expected on the scheduled day. But the later stages of the game might see some frequent interference by rain as the chances of a shower increase to almost 50%.

Probable Playing XIs —

Australia: Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(WK), Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

SQUADS —

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran