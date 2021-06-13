Live England vs Croatia Score And Updates: 0-0 

ENG vs CRO Live Updates Euro 2020: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia from the Wembley Stadium. In the mega Sunday clash, England’s golden generation will seek revenge against Luka Modric’s Croatia team who beat them in the 2018 World Cup semifinal. England will enter the game as a favourite with a stronger team on paper. See the latest England vs Croatia Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the ENG vs CRO Euro 2020 Live Football Score, England vs Croatia Live match, England vs Croatia Live score today, ENG vs CRO Euro 2020 Live video, Live Football TV, Euro 2020 Live, ENG vs CRO live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch Euro 2020 live match, Vivo Euro 2020 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today England vs Croatia match, ENG vs CRO Euro 2020 Live match score, England vs Croatia Live scorecard. You can also check the live Football blog of the match Euro 2020 between England vs Croatia from the Wembley Stadium. Also Read - Live Streaming England vs Croatia Euro 2020 in India: When And Where to Watch ENG vs CRO Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

Also Read - ENG vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction, EURO 2020 Group D Match: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Match at Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday 13th June, 6:30 PM IST
Also Read - Match Highlights ISU vs QTG Updates PSL 2021: Colin Munro, Bowlers Guide Islamabad United to 10-Wicket Win Over Quetta Gladiators

Live Updates

  • 7:01 PM IST

    Live England vs Croatia Score And Updates Euro 2020: Luka Modric is bossing the midfield at the moment with series of astonishing passes to create spaces for his forwards. England are looking calm as they are not showing any panic. ENG vs CRO 0-0 in 28th minute

  • 6:56 PM IST

    Live ENG vs CRO Euro 2020 Score And Updates: Croatia are finally getting some breathing space with England letting them have some possession. With pace in their attack, England are relying more on their counter-attacking moves to exploit the opposition defence. So real trouble for Jordan Pickford so far. ENG vs CRO 23rd minute

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs CRO Score And Updates Euro 2020: Croatia are suffering against the raw pace of English players. Livakovic has been rock solid with gloves so far for Croatia but they need their attackers to create some problems for England as they are continuously putting pressure on Croatian defence. Gareth Southgate looks calms at the sidelines. ENG vs CRO 0-0 16th minute

  • 6:40 PM IST

    Live England vs Croatia Score And Updates Euro 2020: England have picked the pace and are now taking their chances by putting their foot on the accelerator. Phil Foder is looking promising and so is Mason Mount. England will want Raheem Sterling to make full use of the chances. Croatia on the backfoot at the moment. ENG vs CRO 0-0 10th minute

  • 6:36 PM IST

    Live England vs Croatia Score And Updates Euro 2020: Croatia displayed some attacking approach in the starting minutes as Luka Modric and Co. are targeting the spaces between England’s midfield to create some chances. On the other hand, England are looking to capitalize on counter-attacks. ENG vs CRO 0-0 5th minute

  • 6:33 PM IST

  • 6:32 PM IST

    KICK-OFF!

  • 6:28 PM IST

    Live England vs Croatia Score And Updates Euro 2020: Players of both teams are out for national anthems

  • 6:09 PM IST

  • 6:08 PM IST

    Live England vs Croatia Score And Updates Euro 2020: No Jack Grealish in England’s line-up, a big call from Gareth Southgate.