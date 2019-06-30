Live Updates

  • 4:35 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Updates: SIX! Bairstow is dealing in sixes! 150 up for England. Bairstow dances down the track and lofts this over long on for another biggie. Kuldeep is taking a real beating here. England 151/0 in 20.1 overs vs India

  • 4:31 PM IST

    Will this prove out to be costly for India, certainly seems so at this moment!

  • 4:30 PM IST

    SIX! Another slog sweep and another biggie! This is to the longer part of the ground. Bairstow goes down on one knee and nails the slog sweep over the mid-wicket fence. ENG 139/0 in 18.5 overs vs IND

  • 4:29 PM IST

    SIX! Just clears the ropes, this is brutal hitting here at Edgbaston! Spoils the over completely! This is short and on middle, Bairstow goes back and pulls it high up in the air. He hits it well enough though to clear the mid-wicket fence. England 130/0 in 18 overs vs India

  • 4:25 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score And Updates: Fifty for Roy! His 16th in ODIs. What a comeback into the side. Just shows what England were missing. He gets there by flicking this past mid-wicket for two. England 118/0 in 16.4 overs vs India

  • 4:23 PM IST

    Jason Roy slams 16th ODI half-century, he’s in some form for England!

  • 4:22 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Updates: Drinks! From the toss to electing to bat everything has gone England’s way. With a bit of luck also supporting their cause. India, on the other hand, would rue a missed chance against Roy. The English openers have set the platform for a big score, India now need wickets and that too quickly. If they are to restrict their opposition to a score they can chase. An interesting passage of play coming up ahead.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    SIX! This time to the other side of Rahul. This is brutal stuff from England. Chahal tosses this up outside off, Bairstow powers it over the long on fence. 15 from this over. ENG 112/0 in 16 overs vs IND

  • 4:16 PM IST

    Jonny Bairstow is on fire here at Edgbaston! England are looking in the dangerous mood here!!

  • 4:16 PM IST

    JUST OVER, SIX! Jonny Bairstow brings up his fifty in style. What a timely knock by him, he hasn’t had the best of World Cups but finds form in this must-win game. His 12th in ODIs. Chahal tosses this up on middle, Bairstow lofts it towards long on. Rahul there leaps and stretches his hands up but the ball goes just over. Also, the 100 is up for England. The platform is set for a huge score. ENG 104/0 in 15.3 overs vs IND

England vs India LIVE: The most successful side in the ICC World Cup 2019 so far, India are yet to lose a match in ICC World Cup 2019. However, the issues pertaining to the middle order have bothered the team and they would look to rectify it in the match against England. Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav have failed to live up to their roles in the middle positions as runs have not come in the way the team management would have hoped. England, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a dismal run in the last few matches and are seeing this match as a potential do-or-die match. A defeat against India would mean the Eoin Morgan-led side needing a desperate win in their last match and still being dependent on favourable results from other teams.

India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates:

Toss: The Toss is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The track in Birmingham has looked dry and assisted the spinners which could mean good news for team India and their pool of potent spinners. Also, the chasing team have always possessed an upper hand in the earlier games. Thus the captain winning the toss should bowl first.

Squad

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja.

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson.