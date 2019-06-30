Live Updates

  • 7:35 PM IST

    Dreamy start for the hosts!

  • 7:35 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Updates: OUT! Chris Woakes removes KL Rahul for a duck. CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Dreadful start for India chasing such a big total. Woakes lands this on a length and around the middle, Rahul looks to flick but closes the face of the bat a touch early. It hits the leading edge and goes back to the bowler. Woakes takes a very nice tumbling catch. England could have had both the openers back in the hut, they have one though. India 8/1 in 2.4 overs, need 330 runs to win vs England (337/7)

  • 7:33 PM IST

    FOUR! Adding salt to the wound! Got dropped on the last ball and now a boundary on the next. Archer looks to bowl a similar delivery like the last one. Rohit leans into this one and caresses it through covers for a boundary. Second in the over. India 8/0 in 2 overs vs England (337/7)

  • 7:28 PM IST

    FOUR! Rohit Sharma is off the mark in an excellent manner! Just used the pace of the ball there. India begin the run chase with a boundary. Archer goes full and on middle, Rohit strokes it past mid off and the ball races away. India 4/0 in 1.1 overs vs England (337/7)

  • 7:27 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score And Updates: We are back for the chase! The England players have taken their field positions and the Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to start the chase for India. Chris Woakes to start with the first new ball.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    ‘This man’ needs to lead from the front if India aim to chase down this massive total!

  • 7:02 PM IST
    What a batting performance from England! After back-to-back failures from their batting line-up, they have bounced back in some fashion in this must-win game. They are surely the happier side at the moment.
    The England openers set the tone for them, after electing to bat. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow started off cautiously but after Powerplay 1, they started pounding the bowlers. The opening pair added a 160-run stand. England at that time seemed like would reach somewhere close to 400, however, once Roy fell for 66, the runs slowed down. After the 27th over, it was hard for England to hit a boundary. Also, Bairstow soon departed after scoring a ton and Morgan once gain was bounced out. India seemed to be making a comeback in the end. Root and Stokes though steadied the ship, got things back under control and once the all-rounder was set, he cut loose. His amazing knock of 79 from 54 balls ensured England end with a very, very good total.
  • 6:58 PM IST

    That’s it from the first innings, India have a huge task at their hands as they need their batting lineup to fire to gun down England’s ‘huge’ total!

  • 6:55 PM IST
    ENG vs IND Live Updates: Just a single to end! A yorker on middle, LP jams it out on the off side and takes one. End of an outstanding last over. Just three from it. ENGLAND FINISH ON 337/7! England 337/7 in 50 overs vs India. Bairstow 111, Stokes 79, Shami 5/69
  • 6:49 PM IST

    OUT! Jasprit Bumrah removes Ben Stokes for 79. The last over keeps getting better for Bumrah but what an innings from Stokes. This could well be the innings which makes the difference. Stokes looks to play the paddle scoop. Bumrah bowls a low full toss. Stokes ends up scooping it straight into the hands of the fielder at fine leg. Jadeja, the sub, makes no mistake. England 336/7 in 49.4 overs vs India

England vs India LIVE: The most successful side in the ICC World Cup 2019 so far, India are yet to lose a match in ICC World Cup 2019. However, the issues pertaining to the middle order have bothered the team and they would look to rectify it in the match against England. Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav have failed to live up to their roles in the middle positions as runs have not come in the way the team management would have hoped. England, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a dismal run in the last few matches and are seeing this match as a potential do-or-die match. A defeat against India would mean the Eoin Morgan-led side needing a desperate win in their last match and still being dependent on favourable results from other teams.

India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: India 8/1 in 2.4 overs vs England (337/7)

Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Edgbaston.

Pitch Report

The track in Birmingham has looked dry and assisted the spinners which could mean good news for team India and their pool of potent spinners. Also, the chasing team have always possessed an upper hand in the earlier games. Thus the captain winning the toss should bowl first.

Squad

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja.

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson.