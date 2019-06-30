Live Updates

  • 9:04 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Updates: Save your legs, you need not run for those shots! This is a cracker! It is a length ball outside off, Rohit cracks it through cover-point. The sweeper did not have a lot to cover but he stood no chance. IND 128/1 in 25.2 overs, need 211 runs to win vs ENG (337/7)

  • 9:03 PM IST

    FOUR! Lovely, just lovely. How crisp was that? What sound it made off the bat. This is floated up on off, Kohli leans into it and hits it through covers for a boundary. Good start to the over. India 124/1 in 25.1 overs vs England (337/7)

  • 8:57 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma continues his march from the other end, crucial knock from Team India’s deputy!

  • 8:57 PM IST

    FOUR! Rohit Sharma brings up his fifty in style, this is superb batting by the Indian duo! It has not been a trademark innings by him but he is slowly getting into his own. It is his 43rd ODI half ton. He too needs to continue. Rashid gives it a lot of air and lands it outside off, Rohit goes inside out over covers and bags a boundary. The last ball spoils the over. IND 107/1 in 23 overs, need 231 runs to win vs ENG (337/7)

  • 8:56 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score And Updates: That has been creamed, 100 up for India – the chase is on! England are leaking boundaries now. This is full and outside off, Rohit waits for the ball to come to him and the hits it through coves for a boundary.

  • 8:49 PM IST

    FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Runs coming thick and fast for India now. This is short and outside off, turning away. Rohit goes back and slaps it past cover-point for a boundary. 10 from this one and 19 from the last two. India 93/1 in 21 overs vs England (337/7)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    FOUR! Not sure what the idea was over there. Rashid floats it up outside off, easy pickings for Rohit as there is no fielder out on the off side. He lofts it over the in-field and bags a boundary.

  • 8:46 PM IST

    ‘King’ Kohli rises to the occasion once again, what a player for India!

  • 8:45 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Updates: 54th ODI fifty for Virat Kohli, 5th fifty in this World Cup! He holds the key for his side. There is still a long way to go. This is fuller and on off, Kohli leans into the stroke and pushes it through covers for two. India 83/1 in 20 overs, need 255 runs to win vs England (337/7)

  • 8:44 PM IST

    FOUR! Lovely use of the wrists! Slightly fuller and on middle, Kohli whips it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. They need to hit boundaries at a consistent basis. India 81/1 in 19.5 overs vs England (337/7)

England vs India LIVE: The most successful side in the ICC World Cup 2019 so far, India are yet to lose a match in ICC World Cup 2019. However, the issues pertaining to the middle order have bothered the team and they would look to rectify it in the match against England. Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav have failed to live up to their roles in the middle positions as runs have not come in the way the team management would have hoped. England, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a dismal run in the last few matches and are seeing this match as a potential do-or-die match. A defeat against India would mean the Eoin Morgan-led side needing a desperate win in their last match and still being dependent on favourable results from other teams.

India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: India 83/1 in 20 overs vs England (337/7)

Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Edgbaston.

Pitch Report

The track in Birmingham has looked dry and assisted the spinners which could mean good news for team India and their pool of potent spinners. Also, the chasing team have always possessed an upper hand in the earlier games. Thus the captain winning the toss should bowl first.

Squad

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja.

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson.