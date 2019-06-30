

















Load More

England vs India LIVE: The most successful side in the ICC World Cup 2019 so far, India are yet to lose a match in ICC World Cup 2019. However, the issues pertaining to the middle order have bothered the team and they would look to rectify it in the match against England. Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav have failed to live up to their roles in the middle positions as runs have not come in the way the team management would have hoped. England, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a dismal run in the last few matches and are seeing this match as a potential do-or-die match. A defeat against India would mean the Eoin Morgan-led side needing a desperate win in their last match and still being dependent on favourable results from other teams.

India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: India 253/4 in 42.3 overs vs England (337/7)

Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Edgbaston.

Pitch Report

The track in Birmingham has looked dry and assisted the spinners which could mean good news for team India and their pool of potent spinners. Also, the chasing team have always possessed an upper hand in the earlier games. Thus the captain winning the toss should bowl first.

Squad

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja.

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson.