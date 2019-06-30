Live Updates

  • 10:34 PM IST

    MS Dhoni needs to find his touch soon if India want to win this one!

  • 10:32 PM IST

    FOUR! One bounce over the ropes! 250 up! Clever batting from Dhoni. Picks his spot, sees mid off is up and just lofts this length ball over mid-off and it crosses the ropes on the bounce. A boundary early in the over, pressure on the bowler. India 253/4 in 42.3 overs vs England (337/7)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    Powerplay 3 starts! A maximum of 5 fielders can be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.

    FOUR! Just wide! Much-needed boundary for India! A full toss outside off, Pandya carves it uppishly but just past the diving Rashid at backward point. Less than 100 needed now. IND 243/4 in 41 overs, need 95 runs to win vs ENG (337/7)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant looked in mood today but Chris Woakes spoiled the party for Team India!

  • 10:16 PM IST

    OUT! Liam Plunkett removes Rishabh Pant for 32. What a catch that is from WOAKES! Wow! How many good catches have we seen today? Woakes is the man this time. Once again the change of bowling works immediately. This is shorter and on the pads, Pant flicks it uppishly. The ball seems to be tailing away from the backward square leg fielder. He runs to his left, times his dive and takes it. Once again, just as a partnership started to get going, it has been cut short. Pant walks back after getting off to a start. India 226/4 in 39.1 overs, need 112 runs to win vs England (337/7)

  • 10:10 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Updates: FOUR! Make that three in a row, Pandya power! This guy can really hit the ball well. This though was right in the slot. Full and on off, it is the slower one. Pandya shuffles across and whips it through wide long on for a boundary. India 222/3 in 38.4 overs vs England (337/7)

  • 10:08 PM IST

    FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! This is powerful! Another slower one and it is outside off, Pandya hammers it past cover and it races away.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    Quite an ‘eventful’ World Cup debut for Rishabh Pant!

  • 10:06 PM IST

    FOUR! A welcome, welcome boundary for India. Not sure why Wood goes for the slower one. It is full and on middle, Pant lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. IND 210/3 in 38 overs, need 128 runs to win vs ENG (337/7)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    That’s it from the Hitman today at Edgbaston, will England claw their way back into the game!

England vs India LIVE: The most successful side in the ICC World Cup 2019 so far, India are yet to lose a match in ICC World Cup 2019. However, the issues pertaining to the middle order have bothered the team and they would look to rectify it in the match against England. Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav have failed to live up to their roles in the middle positions as runs have not come in the way the team management would have hoped. England, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a dismal run in the last few matches and are seeing this match as a potential do-or-die match. A defeat against India would mean the Eoin Morgan-led side needing a desperate win in their last match and still being dependent on favourable results from other teams.

Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Edgbaston.

Pitch Report

The track in Birmingham has looked dry and assisted the spinners which could mean good news for team India and their pool of potent spinners. Also, the chasing team have always possessed an upper hand in the earlier games. Thus the captain winning the toss should bowl first.

Squad

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja.

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson.