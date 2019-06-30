

















England vs India HIGHLIGHTS: The stage was set for a vintage MS Dhoni finish as India needed 104 off the last 10 overs with the former India skipper just in and warming up at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham on Sunday. But his attempt to take the game deep saw India left with 57 needed off the last 18 balls. In the end, India finished on 306/5 as England registered a 31-run win, their first over India in 27 years in World Cups. The win saw England stay alive with a chance to qualify for the semi-final stages as Rohit Sharma’s 102 went in vain.

Chasing 338 for a win was never going to be easy, especially when India lost opener KL Rahul for a duck with the score on 8. But with skipper Virat Kohli joining the in-form Rohit Sharma in the middle, it was all about buying time in the middle as they blunted the English attack with their perfect mix of caution and aggression. While they sent every bad ball to the boundary, they looked to pick the ones and twos when the England bowlers bowled a tight line.

India vs England HIGHLIGHTS: England (337/7) beat India (306/5) by 31 Runs

Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Edgbaston.

Pitch Report

The track in Birmingham has looked dry and assisted the spinners which could mean good news for team India and their pool of potent spinners. Also, the chasing team have always possessed an upper hand in the earlier games. Thus the captain winning the toss should bowl first.

Squad

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja.

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson.