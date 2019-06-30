Live Updates

    MAN OF THE MATCH, Jonny Bairstow, says it was important they set a platform after winning the toss and opting to bat. States it has been frustrating, they know how well they can play, today they were pretty good with bat and ball and are looking forward to the game against New Zealand. Mentions they were just reacting to each ball and had no plan on how to play the spinners. Further adds India bowled well up front, a couple of inside edges went for a boundary, they had luck on their side and they cashed in when it got easy. Ends by saying this is the closest they have been to their best in this tournament and they need to continue as they probably have three must-win games coming up.

    The smiles are back in the England camp, they move back into the fourth spot and are still in contention for a spot in knockout stages of ICC World Cup 2019!

    ENGLAND ARE ALIVE IN THIS WORLD CUP! They have beaten the unbeaten side in this tournament and that too quite comprehensively. What a time for all the players to step up. This is also, their first win over India in World Cups since 1992. Chasing 338, India needed to get off to a good start but they lost Rahul for not a lot. Then Rohit and Kohli played themselves in, they found it difficult to score freely but hung in there. Once hey got hang off the surface, the runs started coming. They added a 138-run stand but just as the momentum looked like it would shift, Kohli fell. Pant and Rohit then added another handy stand and revived Indian hopes but Rohit probably fell at the wrong time. He was dismissed just after getting to his ton, at a time when he would have probably looked to accelerate. {Pant then soon followed. Pandya found it difficult to time the ball as his innings progressed. Dhoni too struggled to find the fence and then 338 proved to be a huge target.

    England finally end India’s unbeaten run in the ICC World Cup 2019!

    ENG vs IND Live Score And Updates: A single to end the innings! A full ball on middle, Jadhav whips it through mid-wicket for one. England (337/7) beat India (306/5) by 31 runs to keep semifinals hopes alive in ICC World Cup 2019. Rohit 102, Plunkett 3/55, Woakes 2/58

    ENG vs IND Live Updates: SIX! Finally connects with one! It has come a bit too late though. 300 up for India. This is shorter and on middle, Dhoni pulls it towards deep square leg. Vince runs to his right, leaps but the ball goes over him. IND 300/5 in 49.1 overs, need 38 runs to win vs ENG (337/7)

    FOUR! Finally a boundary courtesy a misfield! Archer goes full and on middle, Dhoni lifts it towards mid-wicket. Stokes runs to his left, slides and lets it through! India 292/5 in 48.3 overs vs England (337/7)

    England have things in control now, they are well and truly ahead India at the moment!

    Still no boundary, 6 runs from the over! This short ball is pulled through square leg for a run. End of Wood for tonight. IND 287/5 in 48 overs, need 51 runs to win vs ENG (337/7)

    Big blow for the Indians, Hardik Pandya departs for 45!

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS: The stage was set for a vintage MS Dhoni finish as India needed 104 off the last 10 overs with the former India skipper just in and warming up at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham on Sunday. But his attempt to take the game deep saw India left with 57 needed off the last 18 balls. In the end, India finished on 306/5 as England registered a 31-run win, their first over India in 27 years in World Cups. The win saw England stay alive with a chance to qualify for the semi-final stages as Rohit Sharma’s 102 went in vain.

Chasing 338 for a win was never going to be easy, especially when India lost opener KL Rahul for a duck with the score on 8. But with skipper Virat Kohli joining the in-form Rohit Sharma in the middle, it was all about buying time in the middle as they blunted the English attack with their perfect mix of caution and aggression. While they sent every bad ball to the boundary, they looked to pick the ones and twos when the England bowlers bowled a tight line.

Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Edgbaston.

Pitch Report

The track in Birmingham has looked dry and assisted the spinners which could mean good news for team India and their pool of potent spinners. Also, the chasing team have always possessed an upper hand in the earlier games. Thus the captain winning the toss should bowl first.

Squad

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja.

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson.