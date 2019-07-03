Live Updates

  • 2:37 PM IST
    Teams:
    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

    England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
  • 2:35 PM IST

    ENGLAND WIN TOSS


    Eoin Morgan has won the toss and decided to bat first. He said the English boys are taking this match as a quarter-final and are playing with an unchanged side.
    Kiwi captain Kane Williamson said he would have batted first also had he won the toss. Also New Zealand have two changes to their team. Full squad coming soon.
  • 2:29 PM IST

    In the 1992 World Cup also New Zealand had defeated England and eventually Pakistan had also qualified for the semi-finals. Are we looking at a similar kind of scenario today also?

  • 2:05 PM IST

    With latest information coming, New Zealand have suffered a major blow even before the match has started. Their highest wicket-taker of the tournament Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of this match. How big will be this blow to the Kiwis? Stay tuned with us to find out as we get you all the latest updates of today’s match before anyone else.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE COVERAGE of England vs New Zealand. Stay tuned with us as we get you all the updates from the match before anyone else.

England vs New Zealand LIVE: Hosts England will face off against New Zealand in a match that could potentially decide the fate of ICC World Cup 2019. An English victory would see the hosts qualifying to the four of the tournament. Whereas, a defeat would end all the hopes of the Eoin Morgan-led side and see them get knocked out. While a victory could well settle the semis berth for the Kiwis, a defeat would not knock them outrightly. They will then have to look for favourable results from Pakistan’s next match against Bangladesh.

England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Update:

TOSS – The toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 2.30 PM.

Date: July 03, Wednesday.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day with a very minimal chance of rain. But that should not hamper the match and a full-length contest can be anticipated. The temperature is likely to hover around 16-20 degree Celcius.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.