England vs New Zealand LIVE: Hosts England will face off against New Zealand in a match that could potentially decide the fate of ICC World Cup 2019. An English victory would see the hosts qualifying to the four of the tournament. Whereas, a defeat would end all the hopes of the Eoin Morgan-led side and see them get knocked out. While a victory could well settle the semis berth for the Kiwis, a defeat would not knock them outrightly. They will then have to look for favourable results from Pakistan’s next match against Bangladesh.

England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Update:

TOSS – The toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 2.30 PM.

Date: July 03, Wednesday.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day with a very minimal chance of rain. But that should not hamper the match and a full-length contest can be anticipated. The temperature is likely to hover around 16-20 degree Celcius.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.