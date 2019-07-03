Live Updates

  • 4:08 PM IST

    In what has been an almost regular feature everytime Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow bat together.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    The English openers have firmly taken control now as they are playing shots with ease. They are bisecting the field accordingly and giving the Kiwi bowling attack a tough day at office. The best thing has been both the batsmen have played in sync with each other and both are causing damage in equal amount.”
    ENG: 104/0.
    Full Scorecard: https://www.india.com/cricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019-200898/live-score-match-41/england-vs-new-zealand/full-scorecard/186717/

  • 4:01 PM IST

    Looks like other than New Zealand, another nation full of people are behind the Kiwis today.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    The English openers have firmly settled and look determined to put up a big total. Roy and Bairstow are not trying to hit every ball like they did against India but are punishing the bad balls. That’s what tell us they are eager to continue for a longer period today.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    But that doesn’t seem to do any good to the Blackcaps as England openers are hitting them all around.

    ENG: 44/0.

  • 3:13 PM IST

    The English openers are looking in their usual self and seem to have taken from where they left against India the other day. The New Zealand bowlers though are generating some movement off the sem but those are being nicely confronted by Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

    ENG: 25/0.
  • 3:06 PM IST

    That was an absolutely right decision as we have seen throughout the tournament how the English openers have struggled against spin.

  • 3:04 PM IST

    With that the first over comes to and end. It was a great start from Mitchell Santner who deserved a wicket in the first ball. But luck did not favour him as England scored 9 runs off the first six balls.

  • 2:58 PM IST

    The National Anthems are done and players are all geared up to begin the game. With Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow to open the innings, fans can surely expect a fiery start to the game like these openers had gotten against India.

  • 2:37 PM IST
    Teams:
    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

    England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

England vs New Zealand LIVE: Hosts England will face off against New Zealand in a match that could potentially decide the fate of ICC World Cup 2019. An English victory would see the hosts qualifying to the four of the tournament. Whereas, a defeat would end all the hopes of the Eoin Morgan-led side and see them get knocked out. While a victory could well settle the semis berth for the Kiwis, a defeat would not knock them outrightly. They will then have to look for favourable results from Pakistan’s next match against Bangladesh.

England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Update:

TOSS – The toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 2.30 PM.

Date: July 03, Wednesday.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day with a very minimal chance of rain. But that should not hamper the match and a full-length contest can be anticipated. The temperature is likely to hover around 16-20 degree Celcius.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.