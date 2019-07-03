Live Updates

  • 5:32 PM IST

    Last nine 100s in WC 2019: 101, 100, 101*, 111, 102, 104, 118, 104, 106!

  • 5:32 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score and Updates: OUT! Matt Henry removes Jonny Bairstow for 106. BOWLED! A drag on. For the second successive time, a century and out for Jonny Boy. England 206/3 in 31.4 overs vs New Zealand

  • 5:30 PM IST

    DRINKS BREAK. England continue to stay ahead in this game. New Zealand however, have managed to get Root but England still have a lot of batting to come. Also, with Jonny Bairstow on a ton, England will be aiming to double their score. If New Zealand do not take wickets, they will probably be batted out of the game here. An action-packed passage of play waits ahead. Also, Matt Henry is back on.

  • 5:27 PM IST

    FOUR! PRISTINE! Buttler is off the mark in style! Full and outside off, Jos leans and drives it through cover-point to get going. ENGLAND 200/2 in 31 overs vs NEW ZEALAND

  • 5:24 PM IST

    Boult strikes again to stop the dangerous Englishmen!

  • 5:24 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Updates: OUT! Trent Boult removes Joe Root for 24. Caught down the leg side! Root has to depart. There is something on Ultra Edge. A short ball, down the leg side, Root looked to pull but missed. There was a noise as the ball went past the bat and Latham appealed as soon as he collected. The umpire raised his finger but Root instantaneously went for the review. Ultra Edge confirms that there was a spike as soon as the ball went past the bat and Root has to depart cheaply today. The 71-run stand has been broken. England 195/2 in 30.2 overs vs NZ

  • 5:23 PM IST

    We have a review for a caught behind! Root has been adjudged caught down the leg side and New Zealand are confident. Root is confident as well and has referred it upstairs. There was a noise. And Ultra Edge is showing a spike when the ball passes the bat…

  • 5:17 PM IST

    ‘Jonny Boy’ carries his golden batting form in ICC World Cup 2019!

  • 5:17 PM IST

    HUNDRED! Jonny Bairstow slams 9th ODI ton for England. Fine shot to reach the milestone. A short ball from Southee around middle, Bairstow pulls it through mid-wicket and gets his three-figure mark. He is pumped up. Jumps in the air, takes his helmet off and celebrates with a fist pump. Jonny boy is back. Gets to his milestone with a pull behind square leg. ENG 194/1 in 30 overs vs NZ

  • 5:07 PM IST

    Brilliant shot by Jonny Bairstow, he has been in ominous touch for England for CWC 2019!

England vs New Zealand LIVE: Hosts England will face off against New Zealand in a match that could potentially decide the fate of ICC World Cup 2019. An English victory would see the hosts qualifying to the four of the tournament. Whereas, a defeat would end all the hopes of the Eoin Morgan-led side and see them get knocked out. While a victory could well settle the semis berth for the Kiwis, a defeat would not knock them outrightly. They will then have to look for favourable results from Pakistan’s next match against Bangladesh.

England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Update: ENG 206/3 in 31.4 overs vs NZ

TOSS – The toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 2.30 PM.

Date: July 03, Wednesday.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day with a very minimal chance of rain. But that should not hamper the match and a full-length contest can be anticipated. The temperature is likely to hover around 16-20 degree Celcius.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.