Live Updates

  • 11:04 PM IST

    ‘Jonny Boy’ once again played an exceptional knock to power England to the knockouts!

  • 11:03 PM IST

    JONNY BAIRSTOW HAS BEEN NAMED THE MAN OF THE MATCH! Bairstow says he is very pleased and they knew that the last two games are must-win ones and the performances they have put in a few games haven’t been upto the mark but adds the last two matches have been very good. On how important the toss is, he says the toss of the coin can go either way, on a different day they could have been bowling first and you never know what could have happened but today they batted first and it all went well. States he and Roy have been batting together for a while and they understand each other, the communication between the two is good. On being reminded it his third consecutive ton against New Zealand, he says, he did not know it was his third, they needed to play well today against a quality side but he is happy they got over the line. Mentions the break is going to be important, they need to rest, get fresh and be ready. Further adds they will meet up a couple of days before and get ready to go. Ends by saying they are hoping for another good performance in the semifinals and he hopes they can continue the form they have showed in the last two games.

  • 10:52 PM IST

    England are into the semifinals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019!

  • 10:52 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score and Updates: The crowd roars. A massive, massive win for England. Comprehensive is the word. 119 runs. The team touted to play the final is indeed back on track. Fist pumps between the English players and now, time for the handshakes. Not many would have expected England to lose today after they 194/1 after 30 overs. But when they started to lose momentum after Joe Root’s wicket, it did seem like they were going off track. They mustered 305, which seemed to be 70-80 runs shy but their bowling, which was supposed to be their weak link in this tournament, came good once again.

  • 10:48 PM IST

    STUMPED! Boult is short! Rashid gets the last wicket. England (305/8) beat New Zealand (186-all-out) by 119 runs at Riverside ground. Latham 57, Wood 3/34

  • 10:43 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Updates: OUT! Mark Wood removes Matt Henry for 7. TIMBER! You miss, I hit stuff! Wood bowls it fuller and on middle, Henry backs away and looks to hit it on the off side but misses. The stumps are disturbed. New Zealand 181/9 in 43.4 overs, need 125 runs to win vs ENG (305/8)

  • 10:28 PM IST

    Mark Wood strikes once again as England stand on the brink of sealing semifinal berth in ICC World Cup 2019!

  • 10:28 PM IST

    OUT! Southee should have let Santner continue his walk because Hawk-Eye returns with three reds. He now takes New Zealand’s only review along with him. Wood gets his second. He comes running in and lands it outside off, it skids through. Santner shuffles across and looks to flick but misses. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Santner starts walking but Tim asks his to review. Santner does so but to no effect as replays show it to be hitting the leg pole. New Zealand 171/8 in 40 overs, need 135 runs to win vs England (305/8)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    DRS for LBW. Looks dead plumb and Santner is already walking. But he is stopped by Southee and they want another look. From around the wicket, flick shot missed. Does not look to be missing any stump. No spike on the Ultra Edge when the ball passes the bat. Missing off stump! But hitting leg and middle. Santner can resume walking.

  • 10:18 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score and Updates: OUT! Tom Latham falls just after completing his fifty, Liam Plunkett strikes. Caught behind! The 36-run stand is broken at last. A short ball, around off, Latham gets across and looks to pull. But all he manages to do is glove it to Buttler. A dogged innings from Latham comes to an and. NZ 164/7 in 38.3 overs vs ENG (305/8)

England vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS: Hosts England will face off against New Zealand in a match that could potentially decide the fate of ICC World Cup 2019. An English victory would see the hosts qualifying to the four of the tournament. Whereas, a defeat would end all the hopes of the Eoin Morgan-led side and see them get knocked out. While a victory could well settle the semis berth for the Kiwis, a defeat would not knock them outrightly. They will then have to look for favourable results from Pakistan’s next match against Bangladesh.

England vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS: ENG ( 305/8) beat NZ (186-all out) by 119 Runs

TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins toss as England bat first vs New Zealand at Riverside ground.

Date: July 03, Wednesday.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day with a very minimal chance of rain. But that should not hamper the match and a full-length contest can be anticipated. The temperature is likely to hover around 16-20 degree Celcius.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.