Live Updates

  • 8:36 PM IST

  • 8:35 PM IST

    OUT! Kane Williamson falls for 27, extremely unlucky way to get dismissed. Williamson is a goner! He is short and this is a body blow for New Zealand. In one of the most unfortunate manners. The stand which was going well has been cut short. This is fuller and on middle, Taylor drives it back to the right of the bowler who sticks his hand out, it brushes the fingers and hits the stumps at his end. He appeals and indicates to the umpire that it has kissed his finger. He takes it upstairs. Williamson looks worried. Replays show that the bowler has made contact with the ball and also, Williamson is short as he was backing up too far. He walks back disappointed after getting off to a start. New Zealand slip further. It has been Willy who has done bulk of the scoring for them in this World Cup. The question now arises, who will score the runs for them? New Zealand 61/3 in 15.2 overs, need 245 runs to win vs England (305/8)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    Hesitation but no harm done, 50 up for New Zealand! This is a good length ball around off, Taylor looks to defend but it goes off the outer half wide of the third man. They take one and Taylor wants a second. Williamson takes off late. The fielder throws it to Buttler who hits the stumps at the other end but Williamson is in. NZ 56/2 in 14 overs, need 250 runs to win vs ENG (305/8)

  • 8:17 PM IST
    ENG vs NZ Live Updates: FOUR! How good was that shot? This is just outside off and shorter in length. Williamson goes back, plays it late and guides it past point for a boundary. 8 runs from the over. New Zealand 47/2 in 12 overs, need 259 runs to win vs England (305/8)
  • 8:11 PM IST

    Jos took a flyer to dismiss Guptill, incredible reflexes from the Englishman!

  • 8:05 PM IST

    FOUR! No need to run for those, it’s a good shot! Delightful! Fuller and on off, Williamson just shows the full face of the bat and hits it past mid off. The ball races away. A welcome boundary for New Zealand. NZ 28/2 in 9 overs, need 278 runs to win vs ENG (205/8)

  • 7:57 PM IST

    FOUR! What a shot from Williamson. Full and outside off, stays low, Williamson adjusts nicely and opens the face of the bat at the last moment. Gets it exactly between the keeper and first slip to the third man fence! New Zealand 20/2 in 7 overs vs England (305/8)

  • 7:54 PM IST

    Sensational reflexes from England’s Jos ‘The Boss’!

  • 7:50 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score and Updates: OUT! Jofra Archer removes Martin Guptill for 8. Guptill has been caught down the leg side. That is a sensational catch by Buttler! Archer now has one and it is of the dangerous Guptill who fails to score a lot again. This is shortish and on the body, Guptill looks to flick but it goes off the glove to the left of Buttler who dives and takes a brilliant one-handed catch. New Zealand in big trouble here. New Zealand 14/2 in 5.2 overs, need 292 runs to win vs England (305/8)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    FOUR! Lovely, lovely shot! Woakes probably makes the mistake of overpitching this time, first loose ball by him. Guptill creams it past the bowler and it races away for the first boundary of the chase.

England vs New Zealand LIVE: Hosts England will face off against New Zealand in a match that could potentially decide the fate of ICC World Cup 2019. An English victory would see the hosts qualifying to the four of the tournament. Whereas, a defeat would end all the hopes of the Eoin Morgan-led side and see them get knocked out. While a victory could well settle the semis berth for the Kiwis, a defeat would not knock them outrightly. They will then have to look for favourable results from Pakistan’s next match against Bangladesh.

England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Update: NZ – 61/3 in 15.2 overs vs ENG (305/8)

TOSS – The toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 2.30 PM.

Date: July 03, Wednesday.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day with a very minimal chance of rain. But that should not hamper the match and a full-length contest can be anticipated. The temperature is likely to hover around 16-20 degree Celcius.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.