  • 3:42 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score and Updates: SIX! Brilliant shot from Guptill but he would have surely had his heart in his mouth for a bit. Guptill comes down the track and also makes room and Archer bowls it short outside off. Martin arches and looks to uppercut. It seems a little edgy but just about clears the third man fence. New Zealand 16/0 in 3.3 overs vs England

  • 3:29 PM IST

    Henry Nicholls had a long discussion with Guptill before taking the review and what a good decision it was.
    But more than the decision, it was Woakes’ delivery that should be talked. Nicholls had no idea about which way the ball swung into his legs, but he was trapped plumb.
    NZ: 10/0.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    While Nicholls has seen the face of some runs, Guptill has been all dry throughout the tournament. Will he score some today on the biggest stage of them all? Stay tuned with us to find out as we get you all the latest updates before anyone else.

  • 3:17 PM IST

    WHAT!!!

    In a first look, no one should be able to differentiate the pitch from the ground. Both are as green. The bowlers must be having a wry smile at the back of their chin, while the batsmen should be rethinking of their strategies. It promises to be a thriller of a contest between the ball and bat.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    National Anthems are done and the players have taken their positions. Chris Woakes has the ball as New Zealand’s Martin Guptill takes the strike for the batting side.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    As the players walk down the stair, through the aisle and finally to the ground of Lord’s, history reckons them as today’s cricketers can be legends. Both the teams have never lifted the coveted trophy of Cricket World Cup and it will be on this historic ground that the world will see a new champion today.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    As both of them stand side by side, one at the end of the match will be taking it in his own hands. Who do you think will lift it? Stay tuned with us as we get you all the latest updates before anyone else.

  • 2:49 PM IST

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

    England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

  • 2:48 PM IST

    New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first. Both New Zealand and England are playing with unchanged elevens from their semi-final outings.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    It’s just that the ground has not yet been dried up fully. The covers have been removed and the groundsmen are working their best to have it ready for the much-awaited final of ICC World Cup 2019.

England vs New Zealand LIVE: The home of cricket is all geared up to witness the game’s biggest battle in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Home team England have qualified for the marquee clash, while New Zealand will try their lucks for the second time running. After crossing all the initial hurdles, both the teams defeated overpowered opponents in the semi-final to earn a spot in the final of the showpiece event. From the very beginning, England was touted as the favourites and rightly so the Eoin Morgan-led side have lived up to the expectations. Facing three shock defeats in the league stages, the hosts scripted a strong comeback to win three do-or-die matches on the trot. Facing a much stronger Australia in the semifinal, they displayed their best cricket of the tournament and outplayed the Aaron Finch-led side by eight wickets.

New Zealand, on the other hand, crawled their way to the top four on the virtue of a better run-rate than Pakistan. But they shocked the cricketing world with their performance against India. Batting first in a rain-interrupted outing, they posted a commendable total before seeing their bowlers rattle Virat Kohli & Co with fiery pace and swing. With such a strong performance on the back, the Kiwis ride high on confidence going into the final.

Toss: The toss is scheduled to take place 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 3:00 PM.

Venue: Lord’s cricket ground. 

Probable Playing XIs —

New Zealand: Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson(C), Taylor, Latham (wk), Neesham, Grandhomme, Henry, Santner, Boult and Ferguson.

England: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan (C), Stokes, Buttler (wk), Woakes, Plunkett, Rashid, Archer and Wood.

SQUADS —

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran.

 

 