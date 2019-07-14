Live Updates

  • 8:12 PM IST

    FOUR! It is raining boundaries here! This was uppish but in the gap. On a good length and around off, Roy strokes it on the up and hits it wide of cover for a boundary. England 28/0 in 5.2 overs vs New Zealand (241/8)

  • 8:09 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Updates: FOUR! Second boundary in the over – 8 from it! Very full and on off, Bairstow leans into it and strokes it through extra cover for a boundary. ENG 24/0 in 5 overs, need 218 runs to win vs NZ (241/8)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    FOUR! A very good response by Roy. He comes down the track and stays leg side of the delivery. Boult bowls it short. Roy guides it past cover-point and it races away. England 12/0 in 3 overs vs New Zealand (241/8)

  • 8:04 PM IST

    Trent Boult in action straightaway!

  • 8:04 PM IST

    FOUR! Straight down the ground! First boundary of the run chase and it comes off the bat of Roy. Henry goes very full this time, Roy strokes it through mid on and the ball races away. A boundary to end but a very testing over by Henry. ENG 5/0 in 2 overs, need 237 runs to win vs NZ (241/8)

  • 8:02 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score and Updates: Action straightaway! A huge appeal for an LBW has been turned down. New Zealand review. Looks very close.


    NOT OUT! That is umpire’s call! The on-field call stays. A very good review by New Zealand. They do not lose it. A brilliant delivery to begin with by Boult. This starts on off and then this one comes back in. Roy looks to drive but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. New Zealand review and the replays show it to be clipping the leg pole. That could have gone either way. Top start to the chase. England 1/0 in 1 over vs New Zealand (241/8)
  • 8:01 PM IST

    We are back for the chase! The Kiwi players are out in a huddle. They now make their way to the middle. The England openers, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, follow them. Trent Boult has the first new ball in hand and he will be bowling to Jason Roy. Here we go…

  • 7:26 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Updates: The English bowlers were spot on today! Yes, you can say that they were not that great from overs 11 to 20 but sparing that, they were exceptional. Liam Plunkett was the star as he provided vital breakthroughs and finished with a three-for. Chris Woakes had another excellent day at the office. Archer was exceptional in death. Rashid and Wood kept it tight.
  • 7:22 PM IST

    Another excellent bowling performance by England! They will be extremely pleased with where they are at the moment. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Guptill came out with a positive approach. He though did not last for long. Williamson and Henry, who scored a half ton, did steady the ship with a very good stand but once the skipper fell, New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Also, the new batters who come in found it very difficult to tie the ball. None of them got going. Latham did hold one end up but just could not give the finishing touch to the innings. Overall, not a batting performance which will please New Zealand.

England vs New Zealand LIVE: The home of cricket is all geared up to witness the game’s biggest battle in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Home team England have qualified for the marquee clash, while New Zealand will try their lucks for the second time running. After crossing all the initial hurdles, both the teams defeated overpowered opponents in the semi-final to earn a spot in the final of the showpiece event. From the very beginning, England was touted as the favourites and rightly so the Eoin Morgan-led side have lived up to the expectations. Facing three shock defeats in the league stages, the hosts scripted a strong comeback to win three do-or-die matches on the trot. Facing a much stronger Australia in the semifinal, they displayed their best cricket of the tournament and outplayed the Aaron Finch-led side by eight wickets.

England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG 28/1 in 5.4 overs vs NZ (241/8)

New Zealand, on the other hand, crawled their way to the top four on the virtue of a better run-rate than Pakistan. But they shocked the cricketing world with their performance against India. Batting first in a rain-interrupted outing, they posted a commendable total before seeing their bowlers rattle Virat Kohli & Co with fiery pace and swing. With such a strong performance on the back, the Kiwis ride high on confidence going into the final.

Toss: The toss is scheduled to take place 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 3:00 PM.

Venue: Lord’s cricket ground. 

Probable Playing XIs —

New Zealand: Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson(C), Taylor, Latham (wk), Neesham, Grandhomme, Henry, Santner, Boult and Ferguson.

England: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan (C), Stokes, Buttler (wk), Woakes, Plunkett, Rashid, Archer and Wood.

SQUADS —

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran.