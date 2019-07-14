Live Updates

    ENG vs NZ Live Score and Updates: FIFTY! Henry Nicholls hits 9th ODI half-century for Blackcaps. His first in the World Cup. He has not been amongst the runs but what a time to score one. Needs to make it big. He makes good use of the feet again and hits it down to long on for one. New Zealand 113/2 in 25.3 overs vs England

    Big moment in the game, Williamson takes a long walk back to the pavilion!

    ENG vs NZ Live Updates: OUT! Liam Plunkett removes Kane Williamson for 30. There is a spike on Ultra Edge and Williamson has to take the long walk back! Big, big wicket and Plunkett is the partnership breaker. The bowling change has worked wonders for England. This is a top delivery. It is a scrambled seam delivery. It lands around off and then straightens. Williamson plays inside the line. The ball kisses the outside edge and goes straight into the hands of the keeper. The England players are appealing but the umpire shakes his head. Morgan reviews immediately. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call has to be overturned. The English players are ecstatic. Williamson walks back after getting off to a start. A timely wicket for England as the partnership was starting to flourish. New Zealand 103/2 in 22.4 overs vs England

    ENG vs NZ Live Score and Updates: Good running! Nicholls comes down the track and hits it towards mid off. The batters take off. The fielder does have a shy at the non-striker’s end but it would not have mattered. 100 up for the Kiwis.

    What fielding! That is brilliant work from Bairstow. That seemed destined to reach the ropes. This is fuller and around off, Williamson leans into it and strokes it through covers. JB in the deep runs to his right, dives and pushes the ball back in. He recovers well and saves a run for his side. New Zealand 95/1 in 20.2 overs vs England

    ‘Icy cool’ Kane Williamson oozes nothing but CLASS!

    ENG vs NZ Live Updates: FOUR! Lovely, lovely shot! This was timed nicely. Rashid gives it a lot of air and lands it around the middle, Williamson uses his reach and then lofts it over wide mid-on and bags a boundary. Picked his spot well. Mid on was in the ring and he went over him. NZ 88/1 in 19.2 overs vs ENG

    FOUR! That is beautifully timed by Nicholls! Just got bat to ball and used the pace. Shorter and around off, Nicholls plays it late, guides it through point and bags a boundary. The 50-run stand is also up between Nicholls and Kane. A very good one, they started off slowly but now are getting into their own. Need to continue. New Zealand 83/1 in 18.3 overs vs England

    ENG vs NZ Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Runs coming thick and fast now! Boundaries have finally started to come for New Zealand. Shorter and on the body, Nicholls swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side. Stokes runs to his left in the deep and dives but his effort goes in vain. NZ 68/1 in 16 overs vs ENG

England vs New Zealand LIVE: The home of cricket is all geared up to witness the game’s biggest battle in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Home team England have qualified for the marquee clash, while New Zealand will try their lucks for the second time running. After crossing all the initial hurdles, both the teams defeated overpowered opponents in the semi-final to earn a spot in the final of the showpiece event. From the very beginning, England was touted as the favourites and rightly so the Eoin Morgan-led side have lived up to the expectations. Facing three shock defeats in the league stages, the hosts scripted a strong comeback to win three do-or-die matches on the trot. Facing a much stronger Australia in the semifinal, they displayed their best cricket of the tournament and outplayed the Aaron Finch-led side by eight wickets.

New Zealand, on the other hand, crawled their way to the top four on the virtue of a better run-rate than Pakistan. But they shocked the cricketing world with their performance against India. Batting first in a rain-interrupted outing, they posted a commendable total before seeing their bowlers rattle Virat Kohli & Co with fiery pace and swing. With such a strong performance on the back, the Kiwis ride high on confidence going into the final.

Toss: The toss is scheduled to take place 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 3:00 PM.

Venue: Lord’s cricket ground. 

Probable Playing XIs —

New Zealand: Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson(C), Taylor, Latham (wk), Neesham, Grandhomme, Henry, Santner, Boult and Ferguson.

England: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan (C), Stokes, Buttler (wk), Woakes, Plunkett, Rashid, Archer and Wood.

SQUADS —

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran.