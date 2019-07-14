Live Updates

  • 6:38 PM IST

    Some ‘serious pace’ on display at the ‘Home of Cricket’ – Lord’s!

  • 6:38 PM IST

    FOUR LEG BYES! Fortunate boundary. New Zealand won’t care. This is shorter and on the body, Colin de Grandhomme looks to duck but is late in doing so. The ball hits the shoulder and goes over Buttler to the fine leg fence. Good over for the Kiwis – 11 off it. New Zealand 195/5 in 42.3 overs vs England

  • 6:34 PM IST

    In the air… but safe! Shorter and on the body, it hurries onto Colin. He looks to pull but gets a top edge which hits the helmet and lobs away from the point. A single taken. The umpire checks whether Colin de Grandhomme is fine. New Zealand 185/5 in 41.4 overs vs England

  • 6:26 PM IST

    Lovely work once again in the field from Bairstow! Wood goes full but on the pads, Colin works it behind square. Bairstow in the deep stops it with a dive. He saves two for his side. NZ 179/5 in 40 overs vs ENG

  • 6:21 PM IST

    Plunkett clips Neesham’s wings, another blow for the Kiwis!

  • 6:20 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score and Updates: OUT! Liam Plunkett removes Jimmy Neesham for 19. CAUGHT! Neesham has thrown it away! This is a soft, soft dismissal. Neesham will be very disappointed with himself. Once again it is Plunkett who is the partnership breaker. His third of the night. It is another scrambled seam delivery and is it in the middle. Neesham looks to go over mid on. The idea was right but the execution and the timing was not there. It goes straight to Root there who makes no mistake. England once again strike at the right time. Half the side back in the hut for New Zealand. 250 looks a long way away now. 8 runs but a wicket from the over. New Zealand 173/5 in 39 overs vs England

  • 6:12 PM IST

    FOUR! Class, that shot was pure class from Tom Latham. This is a length ball around off, Latham just plants his front foot forward and just pushes it past covers. It races away. Kiwis are making full use of the bad balls at the moment. NZ 165/4 in 37.3 overs vs ENG

  • 6:09 PM IST
    ENG vs NZ Live Updates: Has that gone all the way? The umpire has gone upstairs to check. It looks like it hit the cushions on the full.
    FOUR! No, it has bounced just before! A boundary signalled but a welcome one. This is slightly short and on the body, Latham pulls it uppishly but in the gap in the backward square leg region for a boundary. New Zealand 159/4 in 36.5 overs vs England
  • 5:59 PM IST

    Wood provides England a massive breakthrough as Taylor departs!

  • 5:59 PM IST

    FOUR! Second boundary of the over, big one for the Kiwis – 11 of it. Another good shot. Stokes goes short this time. Neesham is up for it. He pulls it through wide mid on and it goes away to the fence. New Zealand 152/4 in 35 overs vs England

England vs New Zealand LIVE: The home of cricket is all geared up to witness the game’s biggest battle in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Home team England have qualified for the marquee clash, while New Zealand will try their lucks for the second time running. After crossing all the initial hurdles, both the teams defeated overpowered opponents in the semi-final to earn a spot in the final of the showpiece event. From the very beginning, England was touted as the favourites and rightly so the Eoin Morgan-led side have lived up to the expectations. Facing three shock defeats in the league stages, the hosts scripted a strong comeback to win three do-or-die matches on the trot. Facing a much stronger Australia in the semifinal, they displayed their best cricket of the tournament and outplayed the Aaron Finch-led side by eight wickets.

New Zealand, on the other hand, crawled their way to the top four on the virtue of a better run-rate than Pakistan. But they shocked the cricketing world with their performance against India. Batting first in a rain-interrupted outing, they posted a commendable total before seeing their bowlers rattle Virat Kohli & Co with fiery pace and swing. With such a strong performance on the back, the Kiwis ride high on confidence going into the final.

Toss: The toss is scheduled to take place 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 3:00 PM.

Venue: Lord’s cricket ground. 

Probable Playing XIs —

New Zealand: Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson(C), Taylor, Latham (wk), Neesham, Grandhomme, Henry, Santner, Boult and Ferguson.

England: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan (C), Stokes, Buttler (wk), Woakes, Plunkett, Rashid, Archer and Wood.

SQUADS —

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran.