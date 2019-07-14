Live Updates

    FOUR! Hammered! 100 up in style for England. Stokes comes down the track and makes it into a half volley. He powers it past the bowler and the ball races away to the fence. England 103/4 in 27.3 overs, need 139 runs to win vs New Zealand (241/8)

    Another maiden from Colin. This is bowled outside off, Stokes looks to guide it down to third man but misses. Latham does not collect it cleanly. England 98/4 in 27 overs vs New Zealand (241/8)

    Game-changing moment?

    ENG vs NZ Live Score and Updates: A run out appeal has been taken upstairs. Stokes does not look worried though. NOT OUT! He is well in! This is full and outside off, Stokes hits it through covers. They take one and go for the second. Stokes is late to take off. The fielder throws it to the keeper who whips the bails off. Stokes does not ground his bat properly and hence the keeper appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show he has his bat in. England 95/4 in 25.2 overs, need 147 runs to win vs New Zealand (241/8)

    Stokes is cut into half there! This is on off and this one jags back in. Stokes fails to get bat on ball and the ball sneaks between the bat and body. End of a very good first over by Neesham.

    Catches win matches. Catches win tournaments?

    ENG vs NZ Live Updates: OUT! Jimmy Neesham removes Eoin Morgan for 9. THAT IS CLEAN AS A WHISTLE! Morgan has to walk back! Jimmy Neesham has started his spell off in dream fashion. However, a lot of credit here has to be given to Ferguson. He just finished his spell and now has put in a brilliant effort in the field. Morgan dances down the track and Neesham bowls it short and wide outside off. Eoin slaps it but does not keep it down. It seems as if, it would fall safe but Ferguson in the deep, runs in, dives forward and seems to have taken it. Neesham is not sure but Ferguson signals out as soon as he gets up. Morgan is going nowhere. The umpire takes it upstairs and the soft signal is OUT! Replays roll in and they show that the on-field call is the right one. Also, replays show that Morgan straightaway knew he was in trouble when he hit it. He screamed a loud no as soon as the ball connected the bat. New Zealand on top here.England 86/4 in 23.1 overs, need 156 runs to win vs New Zealand (241/8)

    FOUR! Too short and it is easy for Stokes. He comes down the track and Colin bangs it very short. Stokes pulls it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. England 86/3 in 22.3 overs, need 156 runs to win vs New Zealand (241/8)

    FIVE WIDES! Much-needed bonus runs! This is very short on middle, it keeps rising. Morgan evades it. Latham has no chance behind and it races to the fence.

    Signs of nerves in that Balcony?

England vs New Zealand LIVE: The home of cricket is all geared up to witness the game’s biggest battle in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Home team England have qualified for the marquee clash, while New Zealand will try their lucks for the second time running. After crossing all the initial hurdles, both the teams defeated overpowered opponents in the semi-final to earn a spot in the final of the showpiece event. From the very beginning, England was touted as the favourites and rightly so the Eoin Morgan-led side have lived up to the expectations. Facing three shock defeats in the league stages, the hosts scripted a strong comeback to win three do-or-die matches on the trot. Facing a much stronger Australia in the semifinal, they displayed their best cricket of the tournament and outplayed the Aaron Finch-led side by eight wickets.

New Zealand, on the other hand, crawled their way to the top four on the virtue of a better run-rate than Pakistan. But they shocked the cricketing world with their performance against India. Batting first in a rain-interrupted outing, they posted a commendable total before seeing their bowlers rattle Virat Kohli & Co with fiery pace and swing. With such a strong performance on the back, the Kiwis ride high on confidence going into the final.

Toss: The toss is scheduled to take place 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 3:00 PM.

Venue: Lord’s cricket ground. 

Probable Playing XIs —

New Zealand: Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson(C), Taylor, Latham (wk), Neesham, Grandhomme, Henry, Santner, Boult and Ferguson.

England: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan (C), Stokes, Buttler (wk), Woakes, Plunkett, Rashid, Archer and Wood.

SQUADS —

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran.