    Player of the Tournament, Kane Williamson, says he would swap both the trophies for one extra run. States It is not only the one run but there were many decisive moments. Congratulates England for the way they played. Mentions the pitches have been different to what they expected, there has not been a lot of high scores. Tells they showed a huge amount of heart to get to this stage and is happy with how they played throughout. Ends by saying the guys are shattered at the moment, it is very devastating, this is very tough to swallow but he is happy with how they played.

    Ben Stokes is named the Man of the Match. Stokes says that it is a good feeling. Tells all the hard work in the last 4 years has paid off. This was the place they wanted to reach and they have. Thanks the fans for their support. Tells him and Buttler just wanted to take it deep and they also wanted to make sure that the run rate did not shoot up. Smiles and says he definitely was not going to bowl the Super Over. Says that he is a professional cricketer and he was ready to bat and credits Archer for bowling that Super Over. Stokes then adds that the support from the fans, friends and families was unbelievable.

    WHAT A GAME THIS WAS! Surely worthy of a final. Also, to remind you all, we still do not have a clear winner. Even the Super Over was a tie. England won as they hit more boundaries. For now, let us summaries the game right from the start as it seems a long time from the start of the game.

    ENG vs NZ Live Updates: Jubilation scenes out there! England have won the World Cup for the very first time in the most dramatic manner. The crowd here is going bonkers, the players are running around in joy. Nobody out there can control their emotions. The Kiwi players on the other hand surely must be heartbroken. They had the match in their bag even in during the normal 50 overs also during the Super Over. Nevertheless, it was England’s day and it is them who come out on top.

England vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS: The home of cricket is all geared up to witness the game’s biggest battle in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Home team England have qualified for the marquee clash, while New Zealand will try their lucks for the second time running. After crossing all the initial hurdles, both the teams defeated overpowered opponents in the semi-final to earn a spot in the final of the showpiece event. From the very beginning, England was touted as the favourites and rightly so the Eoin Morgan-led side have lived up to the expectations. Facing three shock defeats in the league stages, the hosts scripted a strong comeback to win three do-or-die matches on the trot. Facing a much stronger Australia in the semifinal, they displayed their best cricket of the tournament and outplayed the Aaron Finch-led side by eight wickets.

England vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS: ENG (241-all out in 50 overs) beat NZ (241/8) to win World Cup

New Zealand, on the other hand, crawled their way to the top four on the virtue of a better run-rate than Pakistan. But they shocked the cricketing world with their performance against India. Batting first in a rain-interrupted outing, they posted a commendable total before seeing their bowlers rattle Virat Kohli & Co with fiery pace and swing. With such a strong performance on the back, the Kiwis ride high on confidence going into the final.

Toss: The toss is scheduled to take place 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 3:00 PM.

Venue: Lord’s cricket ground. 

Probable Playing XIs —

New Zealand: Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson(C), Taylor, Latham (wk), Neesham, Grandhomme, Henry, Santner, Boult and Ferguson.

England: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan (C), Stokes, Buttler (wk), Woakes, Plunkett, Rashid, Archer and Wood.

SQUADS —

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran.