England vs Pakistan, England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup, England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group Stage match between England and Pakistan. The ICC T20 World Cup will see its eleventh warm-up match between England and Pakistan. England will be taking on Pakistan for the first time in the eleventh match of the ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups. England managed to win three matches out of their recent five T20I matches while Pakistan also won three of their recent four T20I games. These two teams have played 27 matches against each other in this format so far where England managed to win 4 matches while Pakistan won the remaining games.Also Read - LIVE Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Zazai, Gurbaz Open Innings For AFG

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Philip Salt, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Also Read - Virat Kohli Does a Glenn Maxwell, Takes a One-Handed Stunning Catch During T20 WC Warm-up Gme vs Australia; Watch VIRAL Video

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi. Also Read - Mohammed Shami's Gundagardi Bowling: Twitter Hails India Pacer's 4-Wicket Over vs Australia In T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Game