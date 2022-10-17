England vs Pakistan, England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup, England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group Stage match between England and Pakistan. The ICC T20 World Cup will see its eleventh warm-up match between England and Pakistan. England will be taking on Pakistan for the first time in the eleventh match of the ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups. England managed to win three matches out of their recent five T20I matches while Pakistan also won three of their recent four T20I games. These two teams have played 27 matches against each other in this format so far where England managed to win 4 matches while Pakistan won the remaining games.Also Read - LIVE Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Zazai, Gurbaz Open Innings For AFG

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Philip Salt, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Also Read - Virat Kohli Does a Glenn Maxwell, Takes a One-Handed Stunning Catch During T20 WC Warm-up Gme vs Australia; Watch VIRAL Video

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi. Also Read - Mohammed Shami's Gundagardi Bowling: Twitter Hails India Pacer's 4-Wicket Over vs Australia In T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Game

Live Updates

  • 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Shadab is coming to play in place of Haider Ali to bat in the game. Pakistan’s run rate is pretty good all they need to save some wickets that will help them to make a strong total.


    PAK 66/1 (6)
  • 2:00 PM IST

    England’s side managed to scalp the first wicket in the powerplay. Ben Stokes strikes for England Haider Ali departs after making 18 runs.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Ben Stokes came to bowl the fifth over and the bowler started his secind over with a no-ball.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Pakistan has started the innings well. Masood-Haider gave Pakistan a good start.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-up Match. 9 runs coming from the 2nd over the match, Pakistan in a punishing mood early in the innings. That’s what they will be looking for in the entire period of the innings. Masood looks in fine touch today. PAK 23/0 (2)

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: First over done and dusted, Pakistan off to a positive start early on. 10 runs coming on the board. Not the start Ben Stokes would’ve hoped for in his opening over. Masood and Haider open innings for the Men in Green. PAK 14/0 (1)

  • 1:33 PM IST

  • 1:32 PM IST

  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Jos Buttler: We are going to have a bowl. We recently played against Australia and batted first in every game, we would like to change it up and have a chase. We have played a lot against Pakistan very recently, but it is about getting used to these conditions and this is our only warmup game, if there’s anything the guys want to try this is the game to do it. Looking forward to the tournament. We are playing 13.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Shadab Khan will be captaining the side today. This is what he said at the Toss, ‘ Babar and Rizwan are getting some rest as they play a lot of cricket. They are mostly on the ground as they score heavily for us and we wanted to give them rest. It is good for us, we are good at chasing and want to bat. We struggle when we bat first and wanted to do that in the warmup game’.