England vs Pakistan Live Match Score And Updates 1st T20I

LIVE ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the England vs Pakistan live T20I match from Nottingham. After losing the ODI series 0-3, Pakistan will play for pride in the T20Is against England, starting on Friday. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan hammered blistering half-centuries as Pakistan posted a daunting total of 232/6 in 20 overs against England in the 1st T20I at Trent Bridge on Friday. Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman also contributed with quickfire cameos to swell Pakistan’s total. Earlier, Eoin Morgan wins Toss as England opt to bowl against Pakistan in the 1st T20I at Trent Bridge. Pakistan have been very underwhelming in the ODI series as their batters and bowlers have let them down in the 50-over format. The 2009 T20 World Champions will look to turn things around in a shorter format. On the other hand, England despite missing most of their senior players have played dominant cricket as Ben Stokes’ leadership has impressed many. Jos Buttler, who was injured in the mid-way of the Sri Lanka series, has recovered from his injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain- England vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11 PM IST July 16 Friday

Meanwhile, Pakistan were completely outplayed in all aspects of the game by a second-string England team in the ODIs. However, it's a different ball when it comes to the T20 format. They are a well-balanced unit and will be all set for the 3-match T20I series.