LIVE England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Cricket Score and Updates: Aided by an 85-run partnership between skipper Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee and a middle order fight-back by Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj, South Africa took a 124-run lead against England on Day 2 of the opening Test at Lord's. After bundling out the hosts for a paltry 165 in just 45 overs in the first session on Day 2, South Africa skipper Elgar and Erwee played patient innings of 47 and 73 respectively to give the visitors a solid start, with Jansen and Maharaj building on it with identical scores of 41 each.

Earlier, South Africa were quick to wrap up England's innings in the first session, giving away just 49 runs for the four remaining wickets. Kagiso Rabada struck in the fifth over of the day to scalp the only recognised batter in Ollie Pope for 73. Pope was lured into a wide delivery and chopped it onto the stumps. The pacer did Stuart Broad with a slower ball in his next over, lobbing it straight into the hands of Dean Elgar at point.

Marco Jansen brought an end to Jack Leach's short, entertaining innings consisting of three boundaries before Rabada trapped James Anderson in front of the stumps for a duck to complete his five-for and knock England over for 165.

Despite the lead, South Africa were in a spot of bother at 210/6. However, with the England bowlers tiring out after a long day in the field, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen milked boundaries to extend the lead. The seventh wicket stand worth 72 runs came to an end on the stroke of stumps with Maharaj’s wicket but the visitors finished the day with a healthy lead of 124 runs.

Brief scores: England 1st innings 165 in 45 overs (Ollie Robinson 73; Kagiso Rabada 5/52, Anrich Nortje 3/63) vs South Africa 289/7 in 77 overs (Dean Elgar 47, Sarel Erwee 73, Marco Jansen 41 not out, Keshav Maharaj 41).