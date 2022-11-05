LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Stokes-Livingstone Key For ENG in Run-Chase

Live Score ENG vs SL T20 WC Latest Updates: Stokes-Livingstone Key For ENG in Run-Chase. Here you can follow live score and updates of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match from Sydney Cricket Ground. Check Streaming details...

Updated: November 5, 2022 4:11 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Ben Stokes

23* (21) 1x4, 0x6

Sam Curran

1 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Charith Asalanka

(0-0-0-0)*

Dhananjaya de Silva

(4-0-24-2)
Eng vs SL, Eng vs SL live score, Eng vs SL live cricket score, Eng vs SL live score streaming, Eng vs SL live, Eng vs SL live score cricket, Eng vs SL live streaming, Eng vs SL live streaming online, England vs Sri Lanka, England vs Sri Lanka live score, England vs Sri Lanka live cricket score, England vs Sri Lanka live score streaming, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 schedule, T20 World Cup 2022 news, T20 World Cup 2022 updates, T20 World Cup 2022 live online streaming, Cricket News.
LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka Score, T20 WC 2022

LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka Score

All eyes at the Twenty20 World Cup will fall on England against Sri Lanka on Saturday after New Zealand booked their place in the semi-finals and Australia just about stayed alive.

Also Read:

Hosts and holders Australia saw off a stubborn Afghanistan by four runs in Adelaide on Friday in their final Super 12 match and sit second in Group 1, level with table-toppers New Zealand on seven points.

Live Score ENG vs SL T20 WC Latest Updates: Here you can follow the live score and updates of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match from Sydney Cricket Ground. Check Streaming details…

ENG vs SL Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Live Updates

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: 10 overs gone, England are now at 86/2. Harry Brook and Ben Stokes are two new batters in the crease. Three Lions are currently in a comfortable position.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: 8 overs gone, England are now at 76/1. Buttler departed on 28 and Hasaranga picked up the first wicket of the second innings. ENG 76/1 (8)

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: After 6 overs of play, England are now at 70/0. What a power-hitting powerplay from the Three Lions. Simply Unstoppable! ENG 70/0 (6)

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: 12 runs coming from the second over, England are off to a bright start. ENG 15/0 (2)

  • 3:24 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler open innings for England. After one over of play, the Three Lions are now at 3/0. ENG 3/0 (1)

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Eng vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: English batters would be concerned about the SL spinners. Wanindu Hasaranga has been phenomenal in this competition and a big show is needed from him for the Lankans to make a match out of this.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Eng vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: Nissanka was the star for the Lankans. It was a disappointing show from them after getting off to a good start.

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Eng vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Important for England to get off to a good start. They would know what is the requirement for them to make the semis.

  • 3:14 PM IST

  • 3:13 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 5, 2022 4:11 PM IST

Updated Date: November 5, 2022 4:11 PM IST