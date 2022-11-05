LIVE | England vs Sri Lanka Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Stokes-Livingstone Key For ENG in Run-Chase

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Sri Lanka VS England 141/8 (20.0) 113/5 (15.0) Run Rate: (Current: 7.53) ENG need 29 runs in 30 balls at 5.8 rpo Last Wicket: Moeen Ali c Dasun Shanaka b Dhananjaya de Silva 1 (5) - 111/5 in 14.3 Over Ben Stokes 23 * (21) 1x4, 0x6 Sam Curran 1 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Charith Asalanka (0-0-0-0) * Dhananjaya de Silva (4-0-24-2)

All eyes at the Twenty20 World Cup will fall on England against Sri Lanka on Saturday after New Zealand booked their place in the semi-finals and Australia just about stayed alive.

Hosts and holders Australia saw off a stubborn Afghanistan by four runs in Adelaide on Friday in their final Super 12 match and sit second in Group 1, level with table-toppers New Zealand on seven points.

ENG vs SL Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

