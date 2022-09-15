LIVE India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I Score and Match Updates: England have won the toss and elected to field first. | Amy Jones at the toss: “It didn’t matter too much but we did think the dew had a little effect in the last game. We didn’t get enough runs, and we didn’t bowl our best ball for long enough.” Issy Wong comes in for is in for Lauren Bell. Harmanpreet at the toss: We would have have bowled first as well. One change for us too.Also Read - EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 3rd T20: Captain, Vice-Captain – England Women vs India Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Country Ground Bristol 11 PM IST September 15, Thursday

Check Playing XI’s here:

England Playing XI: Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (capt & wk), Bryony Smith, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies.

India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sabbineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur

The T20 series is on line as Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will battle it out against Amy Jones-led English side in the decider. Opener Smriti Mandhana hit a stroke-filled unbeaten fifty after off-spinner Sneh Rana snarred three wickets to hand India women a comprehensive eight-wicket win over England in the second T20 International and level the series 1-1 here.



England stand-in captain Amy Jones felt her team was unable to capitalise with the ball and credited India for chasing down a below-par 143 in the second T20I at Derby. Now that India is batting first, can England stop them from reaching a competitive total? Stay tuned.

Check out updates from the match here: