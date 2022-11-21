LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham Debuts; Check Playing XIs

live

Updated: November 21, 2022 6:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Qatar: Harry Kane, captain of the England football team will face a rejuvenated Iranian side at Khalifa International Stadium. Kane, who is among the most effective strikers in the world of football will be captaining England in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B opener against Iran.

He now needs just two goals to match Rooney’s 53 international goals and many are expecting him to equal or surpass that mark against Iran, including the legend himself, though he felt it may not happen.

England vs Iran probable playing XIs

Iran probable lineup: Alireza Beiranvand; Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Seyed Majid-Hosseini, Mohammedi; Ahmad Nourollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ehsan Hajsafi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mahedi Taremi, Vahid Amiri

England probable lineup: Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Harry Kane

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: Gareth Southgate- ” the formation is not an issue for us. We have a great depth and are pretty flexible with our starting formation”.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: Here comes an exciting fact!- England did not take part in the First three World Cups.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: 15 minutes to go and the stage is set for the first game of the three lions in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: The inclusion of Harry Maguire in the starting XI clearly states that despite of all the rumors, he is still Gareth Southgate’s premier choice.

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: The most exciting thing about England’s starting XI is that the English wall Kyle Walker, and the brilliant Right Back Trent Alexander Arnold are being exempted from the starting XI.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: We can expect some rocket performance from the Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling who has been given priority by Southgate to start the match.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: Things are not going well for the Iranian captain E. Hajsafi. Out of the 9 games that he has played for AEK Athens, he is yet to score any goal.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: It would also be exciting to see how Bukayao Saka will turn the tables as he has been preferred over Marcus Rashford.

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: Pickford is a quite surprising choice by Southgate as Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope are sharing the most number of clean sheets in this season of Premier League.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: Both teams are on the ground warming up for the match. And undeniably both teams are ready to give it all to kick off their World cup campaign with a win.

Published Date: November 21, 2022 6:27 PM IST

Updated Date: November 21, 2022 6:28 PM IST