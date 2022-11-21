LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham Debuts; Check Playing XIs
Qatar: Harry Kane, captain of the England football team will face a rejuvenated Iranian side at Khalifa International Stadium. Kane, who is among the most effective strikers in the world of football will be captaining England in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B opener against Iran.
He now needs just two goals to match Rooney’s 53 international goals and many are expecting him to equal or surpass that mark against Iran, including the legend himself, though he felt it may not happen.
England vs Iran probable playing XIs
Iran probable lineup: Alireza Beiranvand; Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Seyed Majid-Hosseini, Mohammedi; Ahmad Nourollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ehsan Hajsafi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mahedi Taremi, Vahid Amiri
England probable lineup: Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Harry Kane
