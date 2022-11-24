live

LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Ronaldo Not a Distraction, Says Portugal Coach Santo

Welcome to india.com’s live Day 5 build-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Four matches - Switzerland vs Cameroon, Uruguay vs South Korea, Portugal vs Ghana and Brazil vs Serbia - will be played today. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar will be in action. Check LIVE streaming details here.

From upsets to goal fests, the last four days have been magical during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Today is Day 5 and two of the biggest stars – Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar – would take the pitch for the first time. While there will be a lot of buzz around the two stars, all four games are expected to be close contests.

In the first of the four games of the day, Switzerland takes on Cameroon. In the second match, Uruguay lock horns with South Korea. The last two games will see Portugal take on Ghana and the last game of the day will have Neymar’s Brazil up against Serbia.

