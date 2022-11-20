live

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: When And Where To Watch. Check Latest Updates Here

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 begins today.

FIFA World Cup 2022: The stage is all set for FIFA World Cup 2022 as the mega sports event begins today. The hosts will start the proceedings with Qatar going against Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium. Ecuador will return to the FIFA World Cup finals after an eight-year absence while Qatar will compete on the largest international platform for the first time in its history. This is the first time a World Cup has been held in an Arab and Muslim-majority country. Qatar has reportedly spent over $200 billion preparing for the tournament.

This could be the last world cup for one of the all-time greats – Messi and Ronaldo which makes this global event even more special.

