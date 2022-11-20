live

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: When And Where To Watch. Check Latest Updates Here

Updated: November 21, 2022 6:44 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 begins today.

FIFA World Cup 2022: The stage is all set for FIFA World Cup 2022 as the mega sports event begins today. The hosts will start the proceedings with Qatar going against Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium. Ecuador will return to the FIFA World Cup finals after an eight-year absence while Qatar will compete on the largest international platform for the first time in its history. This is the first time a World Cup has been held in an Arab and Muslim-majority country. Qatar has reportedly spent over $200 billion preparing for the tournament.

This could be the last world cup for one of the all-time greats – Messi and Ronaldo which makes this global event even more special.

Live Updates

  • 6:44 AM IST

    Live updates to this blog have ended.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    France star Karim Benzema out for World Cup with leg injury

  • 4:54 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation

  • 4:10 PM IST

    Spain defender Azpilicueta seeks success at 3rd World Cup

  • 4:00 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022: 32 teams set to fight for the prize, Qatar and Ecuador to lock horns in opener

  • 3:58 PM IST

    Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Dua Lipa, Jungkook, Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin To Grace FIFA Opening Ceremony

    K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook will grace the opening ceremony. Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin and Nigerian music sensation Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie are likely to perform at the opening ceremony.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    Islamic preacher Zakir Naik travels to Qatar to give ‘religious lectures’ ahead of FIFA World Cup

  • 1:03 PM IST

    BTS Jungkook Releases FIFA 2022 World Cup Song

    BTS singer Jungkook has finally released his track Dreamers as part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. The song is already a big hit and is matching the vibe of the mega event.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to represent India at the inauguration function of the FIFA World Cup 2022

Published Date: November 20, 2022 9:07 AM IST

Updated Date: November 21, 2022 6:44 AM IST