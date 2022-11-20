live

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Updates: La Tri Beat Asian Champions 2-0 in Tournament Opener

Ecuador comprehensively defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium here on Sunday.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador.

Qatar vs Ecuador, Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup, Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador comprehensively defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium here on Sunday. From the first moments Qatar made a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign and became the first hosts country to lose their opening game. Coach Felix Sanchez-led team went into the first-half break two goals down as Enner Valencia netted first from the penalty spot and then with a header to put Ecuador in complete control. There was to be no miraculous comeback at the Al Bayt Stadium, nor was there any sign of remarkable football by the hosts. Qatar’s hopes of making it out of Group A now rely on them getting results against Senegal and the Netherlands.

FIFA WORLD CUP SQUADS

Qatar: Saad Al-Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Yousef Hassan, Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber, Ali Asad, Assim Madabo, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al-Hajri, Moustafa Tarek, Karim Boudiaf, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ismail Mohamad, Naif Al-Hadhrami, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hassan Al-Haydos, Khalid Muneer, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Mohamed Muntari.

Ecuador: Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez, Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Xavier Arreaga, Felix Torres, Diego Palacios, William Pacho, Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Ayrton Preciado, Sebastian Mendez, Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra, Djorkaeff Reasco, Kevin Rodriguez, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia.

