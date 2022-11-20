live

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Updates: La Tri Beat Asian Champions 2-0 in Tournament Opener

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador: Ecuador comprehensively defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium here on Sunday.

Updated: November 20, 2022 11:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador.

Qatar vs Ecuador, Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup, Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador comprehensively defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium here on Sunday. From the first moments Qatar made a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign and became the first hosts country to lose their opening game. Coach Felix Sanchez-led team went into the first-half break two goals down as Enner Valencia netted first from the penalty spot and then with a header to put Ecuador in complete control. There was to be no miraculous comeback at the Al Bayt Stadium, nor was there any sign of remarkable football by the hosts. Qatar’s hopes of making it out of Group A now rely on them getting results against Senegal and the Netherlands.

FIFA WORLD CUP SQUADS

Qatar: Saad Al-Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Yousef Hassan, Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber, Ali Asad, Assim Madabo, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al-Hajri, Moustafa Tarek, Karim Boudiaf, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ismail Mohamad, Naif Al-Hadhrami, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hassan Al-Haydos, Khalid Muneer, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Mohamed Muntari.

Ecuador: Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez, Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Xavier Arreaga, Felix Torres, Diego Palacios, William Pacho, Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Ayrton Preciado, Sebastian Mendez, Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra, Djorkaeff Reasco, Kevin Rodriguez, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia.

Live Updates

  • 11:33 PM IST

    LIVE Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022: That’s it! It’s Full-Time! Ecuador are up and running in the World Cup. Just what the doctor ordered for them. Qatar they didn’t live up to the expectations and didn’t look like they can make a comeback in the game. FT: Ecuador 2-0 Qatar (Enner Valencia-2)

  • 11:25 PM IST

    LIVE Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 minutes has been added on for stoppages. Qatar would be itching to get a late consolation goal in front of the home fans. QAT 0-2 ECU (90+5)

  • 11:21 PM IST

    LIVE Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022: A CHANCE GOES BEGGING FOR QATAR!! The long-ball from the defender found the advancing Muntari and the substitute with his first-time effort tried to volley it above the Ecuador goalkeeper. Luckily for La Tri it whizzed past the bar. QAT 0-2 ECU (86th Min)

  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022: CHANCE!! But it wouldn’t have counted anyway! La Tri’s Sarmineto found acres of space off the rebound from a cross and he blasts it over the bar. Just as he pulled the trigger, the referee called it off for an off-side. QAT 0-2 ECU (79th Min)

  • 11:11 PM IST

    LIVE Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022: Enner Valencia has been taken off. He has done his part in the game with an important brace. Jose Cifuentes replaces him for the last 14 minutes of the game. QAT 0-2 ECU (76th Min)

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar proving to be a compact unit in the second-half as far as the defence is concerned. But La Tri on the other hand are clearly not playing up to their potential and are more in a mood to pass it out among themselves. QAT 0-2 ECU (74th Min)

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022: We are experiencing a sluggish game in the second-half. Qatar are trying their bit to generate an opening but nothing productive is happening for them. Ecuador taking their sweet time to play out the ball. QAT 0-2 ECU (68th Min)

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuadorians are dominating play with their passing game and all of a sudden, the game has slowed down a bit. QAT 0-2 ECU (59th Min)

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuadorians are knocking on the door every now and then with their sudden counters and the Qataris finding life difficult to cope up with them. As we speak!! Qatar’s Al Sheeb has made a fabulous save inside the box! For a moment it looked it like it was going in! QAT 0-2 ECU (55th Min)

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar looking a better side in the second-half. They look composed and are smoothly stringing their passes. The Ecuadorians are cautious at the same time and they won’t give away spaces cheaply. QAT 0-2 ECU (48th Min)

Published Date: November 20, 2022 11:34 PM IST

Updated Date: November 20, 2022 11:35 PM IST